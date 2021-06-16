M&H Valve donates park benches, plans other projects in Anniston

Representatives from Anniston’s M&H Valve Company gathered with Anniston Parks and Recreation officials on Wednesday to showcase the installation of two new park benches in Zinn Park.
The bright blue benches were not hard to spot, as many people escaped the summer sun to sit and enjoy a moment in the shade.
M&H Valve Company’s parent company, McWane Inc. of Birmingham, is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Oct. 21. The McWane family of companies is finding multiple ways to celebrate throughout the year.
Working with the city of Anniston, M&H Valve has chosen to place a total of eight bright blue park benches around the city.
In addition to the two benches in Zinn Park, others will be placed in various locations around town, including Cane Creek Golf Course, the park at Hodges Community Center, the Aquatics and Fitness Center at McClellan, and the Anniston Municipal Golf Course.
Georgia Vinson with M&H Valve detailed some of the other ways McWane is commemorating its centennial. The company kicked off the celebration with a video posted to its website.
Locally, M&H Valve has purchased lunch for emergency room employees at both Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Hospital.
“Later in the summer, we are planning to do a canned food drive, and complete the installation of the park benches around Anniston,” Vinson said.
“There are a few other things in the works, including hosting family days at our plant for our team members,” she added.
M&H Valve has been operating in the city of Anniston since 1925 producing fire hydrants and valves. It came under the McWane corporation in 1984.