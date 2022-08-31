 Skip to main content
Love a parade? Love homecomings? Sept. 8 is your day

The Anniston High School Bulldogs football team will take to Noble Street the day before they take to the field at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium as they lead the school’s annual homecoming parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. following the same path as the city’s Christmas parade.