Love a parade? Love homecomings? Sept. 8 is your day

The Anniston High School Bulldogs football team will take to Noble Street the day before they take to the field at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium as they lead the school’s annual homecoming parade.
The parade is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. following the same path as the city’s Christmas parade.
The parade lineup will begin at 4 p.m. in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot.
The 8th -18th blocks of Noble Street will be closed from 4 until 8 p.m. for the event.
Anniston will face off against Jacksonville in the homecoming game Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 7 p.m.
For more parade information, call coordinator Darrelyn Jackson at 256-231-5010.