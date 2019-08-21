A man who was reported missing after boarding a bus for Anniston in April has been found and is safe, his brother said Wednesday.
Jerry Freeman, 60, boarded a Greyhound bus in Texas bound for Anniston on April 20. Described by his family members as a man with “special needs,” Freeman hadn’t seen his family in Anniston in years and had been homeless for part of that time.
Freeman’s bus passed Anniston without stopping. In early May, family members held a press conference to call for the public’s help in the search for Freeman. At the time, he’d been last seen in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 3.
“They were supposed to put him on the bus to Anniston,” Freeman’s brother David Freeman said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “They sent him to Knoxville, instead.”
David Freeman, who spoke to The Star while en route to Anniston from Eclectic, said his brother was found in recent days in a hospital in Nashville and was in good condition. He said he had few other details, but would know more after meeting up with him and other family members in Anniston.
Greyhound officials in May claimed the bus did indeed stop in Anniston on April 20, citing records that showed a 12-minute stop. Family members say the bus bypassed the station. City Councilman Ben Little agrees. Little, who often visits the Greyhound station to meet passengers, was also there on April 20, waiting for Freeman with the family.
“I just thank God that he’s been found safe,” Little said Wednesday.
Attempts to reach Greyhound officials weren’t immediately successful Wednesday.
At the time of his departure for Anniston, Jerry Freeman was living in an apartment in Texas, set up for him by a social worker.
“He said he’s going back to Texas,” David Freeman said Wednesday. “And he’s not taking any bus, either.”