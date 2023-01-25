 Skip to main content
Lori Floyd tries to set homeless on a better path

Nonprofit leader named The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year

Lori Floyd has been named The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year at the 44th annual meeting of Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.

Recently, a homeless person at a housing service nonprofit in Anniston remarked on the approach the staff sometimes takes to find safe housing: “Having a little step may be the beginning of a great journey.”

Lori Floyd is known for pointing the homeless toward that “little step” that can lead to independent living.

The 44th annual meeting of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau was held Wednesday afternoon at the Oxford Civic Center with more than 350 in attendance.

Lori Floyd is co-founder and director of The Right Place for Housing and Support in Anniston and founder of The Safe Place Drop-in Center located at 105 West 15th Street. Both lend a helping hand to people in need of shelter and other basic life needs.

