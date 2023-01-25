Lori Floyd tries to set homeless on a better path

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Recently, a homeless person at a housing service nonprofit in Anniston remarked on the approach the staff sometimes takes to find safe housing: “Having a little step may be the beginning of a great journey.”
Lori Floyd is known for pointing the homeless toward that “little step” that can lead to independent living.
A former AIDS clinic employee, Floyd, 50, is co-founder and director of The Right Place for Housing and Support in Anniston and founder of The Safe Place Drop-in Center located at 105 West 15th Street. Both lend a helping hand to people in need of shelter and other basic life needs.
For her efforts in that field, Floyd has been named The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year at the 44th annual meeting of Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center. The award was presented Wednesday at the Oxford Civic Center.
Floyd, a Jacksonville resident, recently talked about the emotional highs and lows of working with vulnerable people. Her first statement was that the emotional highs she experiences outweigh the lows.
She has stories to support her belief.
“There was a gentleman who had been homeless at age 14,” she said from her office on West 15th Street, “I found him and helped him get the things he needed to work. We filled out a job application together, worked on his interviewing skills and he got a job. For me, his story feels amazing.”
Floyd wants each homeless person to have a job, a car and a home.
After graduating from Jacksonville High School, she wanted to become a music teacher. However, volunteering at what was then known as the AIDS Services Center changed her mind (it’s now called the Health Services Center).
“I was 18 years old,” she said, “and filled in when someone at the clinic was not brave enough to work with the AIDS patients. While there, I met a whole world of people I had never had an opportunity to meet, and I fell in love with them. Those of us who worked there became their family.”
Floyd stayed and began to work at the clinic. While there, another co-founder of The Right Place, Rita Harcrow, also felt drawn to AIDS patients after one of her friends died.
“At that time, AIDS was a big scary, don’t-get-around-those-people thing,” Harcrow said. “I ran toward volunteerism, and Lori was already there. For a time, we were both pregnant and were around people with HIV. Our mentality, though, was that it was us against the world. The Right Place is like that too, and Lori will do whatever needs to be done for people even if it is against the world. I applaud her for that.”
Floyd took a job at the AIDS clinic and stayed for 20 years until she began looking around for something else to do when her two children, Heather and Bryan, began leaving her home.
Around that time, Harcrow, Floyd and a friend named Valerie Mason knew about the gaps in services to the homeless that other nonprofit organizations did not fill. That’s when the three thought of establishing The Right Place, now 10 years old. The Safe Place opened in December of 2022.
The staff of The Right Place, the board and Floyd work to fill in those gaps. They hope one day to have a designated homeless shelter in Anniston where people can live until they achieve independence.
April LaFollette, the director of Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, describes Floyd as a rare individual who can meet with people on all levels.
“We work with those in need and those who provide,” LaFollette said. “Lori is a perfect example of working with both, and she leads with passion. She cares so profoundly what happens to folks and finds it hard when we, as a community, lack the resources people need.”
LaFollette, Floyd and others know the act of volunteering has emotional lows. Floyd said her worst low is when The Right Place and The Safe Space close each afternoon on cold and rainy days.
“I think my biggest upset, especially now with the cold weather,” Floyd said, “is letting them go out when the weather is bad. It tears me up inside.”
Floyd’s service to the homeless begins with gaining their trust. She reaches out to them in various ways and gives them her time.
“She doesn’t take her lunch break,” said Hannah Downing, a board member of The Right Place. “Instead, she walks around the nearby park, gets to know the homeless and builds trust so they will come in and get the help they need.”
Another way Floyd serves the homeless is realizing a person who experienced trauma in their past is often mentally stuck at that age, and she figures out how to deal with his or her issue.
“We are dealing with someone who has the mental age of, say, a 14-year-old,” Floyd said. “They are often struggling with mental illness and are self-medicating and numb. They often are depressed or are bipolar. What this program needs is more mental health support without the stigma.”
A third way Floyd successfully helps the homeless is by assessing their most urgent need quickly.
“Not long ago, a person entered Floyd’s office at The Right Place,” Downing said. “He was so tired and sleepy he could barely speak. She recognized right away that he needed rest before she could learn about his other needs. She made a pallet on the floor of her office, turned off the lights and left the room. She allowed a person to rest who had not slept in days. I am so proud to observe Lori’s interaction with the homeless. It is an honor to have a seat and watch what happens at The Right Place.”
Floyd has a life outside of her career and Harcrow, her longtime friend, knows all about it. She said Floyd loves her dog, George, who eats household items as though he is a goat. Floyd loves to travel and experience new things, such as snorkeling and swimming with dolphins.
However, the poor are never far from Floyd’s mind.
“Recently when we traveled together in New Orleans,” Harcrow said, "we left a restaurant and were walking back toward our hotel when we encountered people digging in a trash can. We had our go-boxes in our hands, and Lori gave them hers.
“Lori wants people to know about The Right Place and to get what is available in their community. Lori has dreams. She wants things to be better for people.”