Look Back ... to growth in Anniston churches, 1995

June 10, 1945, in The Star: Boys in Anniston who plan to participate in the summer athletic program sponsored by the City Park and Recreation Board have been urged to meet with Coach Curry at Johnston Field tomorrow afternoon. Athletic clubs in baseball, softball, volleyball, paddle tennis and basketball will be organized and rules and regulations discussed. Boys can compete in just one sport, or in as many as three. There will be separate divisions for younger and older boys, age 12 being the transition point. The program will be operated until early August when it will be replaced by a football clinic. Also this date: Mrs. Leonard Huxley Roberts was hostess for a party of little friends helping her son, Albert Huxley Roberts, celebrate his fourth birthday. The party was held three days ago on the lawn of the family home on Fairway Drive, where youngsters enjoyed all kinds of juvenile games, swings and toys.
June 10, 1995, in The Star: Whether there’s an underlying economic reason, or just coincidence, several churches in the Anniston are in the middle of major expansion. Hill Crest Baptist Church is watching a $1.8 million sanctuary go up; Harvest Temple Church of God has begun a massive three-year expansion on 27 acres of land in Golden Springs; Weaver First Baptist Church hopes to soon finish a $1.3 million office wing, education wing and sanctuary on the site of the old building; and New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church is building a 12,000-square-foot sanctuary in Golden Springs. Older congregations are spending, too. Sacred Heart Catholic Church is raising the money it needs to build its own Golden Springs sanctuary, and the venerable Parker Memorial Baptist expects to see its massive Christian Life Center finished early next year, complete with racquetball courts and a jogging track.