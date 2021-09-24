Longleaf gardens visitors study the menu of carnivorous plants

A group of visitors to Longleaf Botanical Gardens took a step into Hollywood’s “Little Shop of Horrors” Thursday when they learned about carnivorous plants and what that plants like to digest.
Through dissection and examination of a specimen’s “meal,” eight participants learned not only about the canebrake pitcher plant but also the Venus flytrap and sundew plants, which also chow down on errant insects.
Hayes Jackson, director of the botanical gardens, taught the group how the carnivorous pitcher plant grows, what it eats and where it can be found in the wild. Unique to Alabama, the pitcher plant grows in nearby Little River Canyon along with sundews, according to Jackson.
The pitcher plant has a long green tubular leaf and red colors which attract insects. The nectar of this plant contains a chemical which makes the insect “drunk” when it consumes it, according to Jackson. Once the unlucky insect is inebriated it encounters a waxy and very slippery surface, along with downward-angled stiff hairs, which help the insect slide down to the bottom of the plant, its final resting place.
Jackson also had a variety of Venus flytraps on display. which each participant got to take home to take care of.
Each table got a couple of pitcher plant leaves — about a foot or so long — to dissect with special tools to discover which creatures the plant had recently consumed.
“I want you to see how many things that they’ve eaten,” said Jackson.
Cohen Holdbrooks, 7, and his mom, Meagan Holdbrooks, found an insect still alive in the depths of the pitch plant they dissected. Seated at the same table, Victoria Boone discovered a red wasp that was in the beginning stages being digested. She said she had no idea that such plants were located in northeast Alabama.
“I think it’s incredibly exciting to learn about plants like this,” she said.
For his part, Canaan Holdbrooks, 11 — Cohen’s brother — discovered a “super shiny beetle” and a collection of ants that appeared to be “mashed into a jam,” he said.
Canaan was pleased with his discoveries.
“I think it’s amazing and it’s cool because you would never guess a plant could eat insects, I just always thought they got their nutrients from sunlight but I didn’t expect this,” he said.
Canaan’s mom was also intrigued by the almost autopsy-like nature of the afternoon.
“We love that it was hands-on because we are actually a homeschool family,” she said, noting that they are currently studying the biodiversity of Alabama. “We got to actually put our hands on those and so that part was really neat for us,” she said.
Aimee Grey, education director, for the Anniston Museum and Gardens, held up a Venus flytrap which recently had chomped on a granddaddy longlegs spider. The spider's spindly legs dangled outside of the jaws of death of the plant, much to the amazement of all in attendance.