Longleaf Gardens hopes to make fall sale annual fundraiser

Longleaf Botanical Gardens hosted its first-ever fall plant sale Friday at its greenhouses adjacent to the facility.
The sale was held as a fundraiser to help sustain the gardens. It typically hosts its plant sales in the spring, according to assistant director of the Anniston Museums and Gardens, Sarah Burke.
Cheryl Heine, the gardens’ greenhouse manager, greeted customers as they pulled up in front of the facility.
“We hope to continue this year after year,” Heine said.
The smell of earth and damp plants filled the air as the tires crunched on gravel, signaling the arrival of potential customers.
“We have a few volunteers helping today — Sara Sloan and Gary Lawson,” Heine said. “We had a few others that were here earlier but they’re taking shifts.”
Burke said Longleaf has a talented and dedicated staff, but she said facility would not be able to do all that it does without its volunteers.
“They come out during the week and help us propagate and plant and clean,” Heine said. “I couldn’t do without our volunteers.”
Heine said her role at the gardens was “a little bit of everything.” She takes general care of the plants, but she’s also responsible for all of the beds of colorful plants throughout the Anniston Museum and Gardens campus.
“Those that are seasonal, she has that vision that goes behind it,” Burke said. “To create something attractive, and welcoming, and beautiful.”
Burke said Heine and Hayes Jackson — the director at Longleaf Botanical Gardens — were the “brains behind the gardens.” Burke said Heine and Jackson worked in collaboration with Dan Spaulding, the museum curator, who is also a botanist.
“Those three know what’s in the earth and how to make it happy and healthy,” she said.
On sale Friday were a number of different plants, from succulents to longleaf pines, to something called an apricot echo — a type of orange blossoming osmanthus that Heine said smelled heavenly.
The Longleaf Botanical Gardens came into fruition in 2010, Burke said. Its event center, formerly the Lenlock Community Center, is home to the garden’s educational programing.
Burke said Longleaf has an education committee of volunteers and staff dedicated to forming various educational programs, and it hosts those events throughout the year.