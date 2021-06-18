Long-sought health registry for McClellan veterans incorporated in bill

Congress’ bipartisan attempt to assist military veterans who believe they were poisoned at Fort McClellan does not include co-sponsors from Alabama’s House delegation. But it is moving forward nonetheless.
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, on Thursday introduced sweeping new legislation, the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021, that centers on veterans exposed to toxic waste burn pits during deployment.
Folded into the bill is a provision that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a Fort McClellan health registry that would document veterans who served at Anniston’s former main post and filed VA claims of possible toxic exposure.
Additionally, it would require the VA to “provide the veteran with a health examination (including any appropriate diagnostic tests) and consultation and counseling with respect to the results of the examination and the tests.”
U.S. Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-N.Y., has tried for a decade to get Fort McClellan health registry legislation through Congress. Following the April introduction of his latest bill, he testified for the first time before Takano’s committee on behalf of Fort McClellan veterans.
Takano’s Honoring Our PACT Act features 25 mostly Democratic co-sponsors, but it does include U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Tim Ryan, R-Ohio. None of Alabama’s House delegation is listed as a co-sponsor.
Fort McClellan’s main post, which closed in 1999, lies in Alabama’s 3rd District and is represented by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks. Shea Snider Miller, Rogers’ press secretary, did not respond to repeated emails for comment on Takano and Tonko’s legislation.
In comments to a Birmingham television station in 2014, however, Rogers expressed doubts about veterans’ illnesses being linked to Fort McClellan service time.
“It has nothing to do with community health in this area. I live two miles from the installation, have all my life. Many people have. The military people who’ve come through here with illnesses have nothing to do with McClellan,” Rogers told ABC 33/40.
VA: McClellan service not claim-worthy
Opened in 1917 as Camp McClellan, Anniston’s Army post trained soldiers for all of the nation’s 20th century wars and eventually became the location of three distinct missions: the Military Police School, the Women’s Army Corps, and the U.S. Army Chemical Center and School. Among the chemical school training were lessons in detecting chemical, biological and radiological agents and decontaminating equipment that had been exposed.
The Army’s departure kick-started a widespread cleanup effort at the former fort that included removing unexploded ordnance, demolishing aging buildings with asbestos, and monitoring ground water for toxins. State and federal environmental agencies now consider a majority of the former main post safe for civilian reuse, though unexploded ordnance remains in the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge along Bains Gap Road.
Thus far, the VA does not consider service time at Fort McClellan — either as a permanent post or as a trainee in any role — as basis for a disability claim. That’s not the case at other stateside locations, such as Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, where the VA admits personnel may have been exposed to toxic drinking water. Under VA guidelines, veterans who served at those posts may be eligible for disability benefits.
In Anniston, the VA admits that personnel “may have been exposed to one or more of several toxic materials, likely at low levels,” but it has thus far refused to consider Fort McClellan service time as presumptive of illnesses related to chemical exposure.
On its website, the VA confirms that radioactive compounds and chemical-warfare agents were used in training, but states “although exposures to high levels of these compounds have been shown to cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans and laboratory animals, there is no evidence of exposures of this magnitude having occurred at Fort McClellan.”
The VA, as does Tonko’s legislation, also lists possible military exposure to airborne and groundwater PCBs linked to the Monsanto pollution case in western Anniston.
Because there is neither a registry nor an authorized medical study of the health claims from Fort McClellan veterans, two central questions are unanswered: Did certain personnel suffer illnesses from toxic exposure at Anniston’s former main post? And, if so, how widespread was it?
For years, an unknown number of veterans who cycled through Fort McClellan have attempted to link claims of illnesses to their time in Anniston. Among their claims are breathing and heart-related ailments, auto-immune disorders, skin disorders, diabetes, cancers and other conditions.
On Facebook, pages dedicated to possible toxic exposure at Fort McClellan feature not only veterans who underwent chemical-warfare training but also those from the WAC, the military police and other assignments.
The VA is unmoved.
“Veterans who are experiencing health issues that they associate with their service while at Fort McClellan should see their primary care provider or local environmental health provider,” it states on its website.
Advocate: Don’t wait for the VA
In Washington, Takano and members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs describe the Honoring Our PACT Act as a major step in the committee’s decision to prioritize toxic exposure claims during this year’s congressional session. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a committee member who served three tours in Iraq as a CIA officer, called it “a landmark piece of toxic exposure legislature.”
In February, Takano introduced a lengthy list of the committee’s 2021 priorities, which also included suicide prevention, supporting women veterans, modernizing the VA and promoting diversity among veterans.
Tonko’s oft-filed Fort McClellan Health Registry Act melded into the sweeping Honoring Our PACT Act, committee members said, because singular approaches had proven ineffective.
Tonko had filed his Fort McClellan bill five times in 10 years; the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, which presumes Agent Orange exposure for offshore Vietnam War veterans, passed in 2019 after more than four decades of attempts.
“Toxic exposures have touched every generation of veterans and have become synonymous with service,” Kristina Keenan, the associate director of disability assistance and memorial affairs at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said at a May press conference in Washington. “We urge Congress to do the right thing for our veterans and not wait for the VA. The piecemeal approach of the past of passing seperate pieces of legislation for each exposure, location or condition is such a disservice to our veterans.”
The current makeup of Congress, along with the Biden administration in the White House, has given Takano hope that the Honoring Our PACT Act may pass later this year.
“It should not take decades for any group of veterans to get what is justly due to them,” he said.