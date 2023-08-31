Local United Way renames top service award for Maudine Holloway

OXFORD — The United Way of East Central Alabama chose a person held in such high regard and respect for her devotion to serving others they renamed their top award on the occasion of bestowing it on her.
Maudine Holloway, the founder and director of Community Enabler Developer, Inc. and the Sable Learning Center, was lauded with praise and three standing ovations during the United Way’s kickoff luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Oxford Civic Center.
Community Enabler Developer has been providing clothes and food for those in need for more than 50 years, while the Sable Learning Center provides after-school and summer programming for children ages 4 and up.
United Way President/CEO Shannon Jenkins said the annual award was normally called the Excellence in Service Award.
“That is United Way’s most prestigious award,” Jenkins said. “But in thinking of this incredible leader, we didn’t feel like that award title measured up to the enduring work of this individual.”
Jenkins announced this year’s award presented to Holloway would be called the Lifetime of Excellence Award.
Anniston Public Relations Director Jackson Hodges had the honor of presenting the award to Holloway.
“We are about to honor a remarkable individual — one I don’t feel worthy of coming up here and speaking of — but it is an honor to be asked to do so,” Hodges said.
“This individual has dedicated her life to creating positive change and empowering her community,” Hodges said. “Her story is one that resonates deeply with the spirit of perseverance, determination and compassion. Her story is one of resilience — making the best of what life has to offer.”
Hodges said Holloway pursued her mission in life of helping others “with unyielding dedication.”
“Her commitment has seen her tirelessly work to better the lives of others,” he said. “Maudine’s legacy is one of transformation, compassion and selflessness.”
The formal award presentation was preceded by a seven-minute video featuring tributes and testimonials from nine members of the community who share Holloway’s passion for helping others and have worked with her to achieve that goal.
“On behalf of United Way, let me say thank you for your care. Thank you for your love of this community. And let me say there is no one more deserving than you of this Lifetime of Excellence Award,” Jenkins said. “Our community will forever be better because of you.”
A surprised Holloway admitted she had not planned on coming to the luncheon but was urged to come if she could as it was important.
“I just thank God for the opportunity that He has allowed me to work in the community with people,” Holloway said. “It is about what all of you have done through me and I thank God for that.”
“God has allowed me to work in a community where people love people enough where they reach out and all they needed to know is you were going where you said you were going and you were going to do what you said you were going to do,” she said. “That’s what we have tried to do and I thank God for the humanity in this area.”
Holloway ended her remarks noting it was the United Way which had provided the first $30 five decades ago when she began Community Enabler Developer.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.