Local United Way renames top service award for Maudine Holloway

Maudine Holloway, right, executive director of the Community Enabler Developer Inc., hugs Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith after receiving the United Way of East Central Alabama's Lifetime of Excellence award Thursday at United Way of East Central Alabama's luncheon at the Oxford Civic Center.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The United Way of East Central Alabama chose a person held in such high regard and respect for her devotion to serving others they renamed their top award on the occasion of bestowing it on her.

Maudine Holloway, the founder and director of Community Enabler Developer, Inc. and the Sable Learning Center, was lauded with praise and three standing ovations during the United Way’s kickoff luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Oxford Civic Center.

