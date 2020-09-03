Local reports reveal sources of Anniston campaign income

David Reddick led incumbent Mayor Jack Draper in fundraising in the months leading up to the Aug. 25 Anniston municipal election, campaign finance records show, although the two candidates drew their funds from very different sources.
Reddick pulled in $7,300 in campaign donations during July and August, a total that was significantly bolstered by a $5,000 donation from Joe Reed Jr. of Montgomery, son of the well-known Democratic Party leader Joe Reed.
Draper picked up $5,325 in contributions in the same time period, largely from Anniston residents, including state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, who donated $500, and clothing store owner Bill Wakefield, who donated $300.
Draper and Reddick will face each other in an Oct. 6 runoff election, after neither man garnered a majority of the vote in August. Tim Brunson, Bob Folsom and A.C. Gregory also ran for Anniston mayor but failed to make the runoff.
“I don’t have the connections with the elite of Anniston so I do get some of my campaign funds from out of town,” Reddick said Wednesday of his donation from Reed. He said some of his donations came from contacts he made as a member of nationwide groups for Black elected leaders.
Reddick also criticized one of Draper’s donations: $500 from Bruce Downey, the city attorney. Reddick said the sitting mayor shouldn’t accept campaign funds from someone who works in such a prominent position with the city.
“Can an attorney give their clients that kind of money?” he asked.
Draper said the city attorney is under the authority of the city manager, meaning that the decision to hire, fire or give orders to the city attorney is largely out of an individual council member’s hands.
“It would actually be illegal for us to do some of those things,” he said.
Unlike campaign documents at the state and federal level, which were computerized years ago, campaign finance reports in city elections are filed the old-fashioned way, with paper forms filled in by hand. Clerical errors — some candidates report the same donation twice on different forms — can make the totals difficult to track.
The Star’s numbers are based on a count of all listed donations in reports filed during July and August, although not every candidate filed a report at the end of August. The Star did not count candidates’ loans of personal money to their own campaigns.
The reports do yield insights into some candidates’ outcomes. Folsom, who was in a runoff with Draper in the 2016 mayoral election, came in last on Aug. 25. Campaign documents show that instead of filing campaign finance reports, he filed a waiver, suggesting his fundraising never crossed the $1,000 threshold to report individual contributions.
Another mayoral candidate, Tim Brunson, spent much of his campaign funds with Infignos Media, a company that Brunson himself owns. Brunson said Wednesday that his company did not make a profit from any of those expenditures.
“I did it as a matter of convenience, because my company already has accounts with Facebook,” he said.
Brunson said he used the media company to purchase advertising with Facebook and sign companies, which made the purchasing process faster. Brunson said the company extended a line of credit to the campaign for those ad buys, then the campaign paid the company back. He said Infignos made no money from the ad purchases, but simply passed the money through to advertisers.
In general, candidates who raised little money also garnered fewer votes — but there were exceptions. Ward 1 candidate Angela Fears landed in a runoff without raising any money, according to her reports, while Ward 1 incumbent Jay Jenkins brought in $1,800 over July and August, according to the reports.
The contentious race for the Ward 4 seat was the best-funded contest, with incumbent Councilwoman Millie Harris raising $8,025 in July and August and challenger Daniel Harris raising $9,000. Hughes was the only person to get a contribution from a political action committee, with $1,000 from the Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee.
Harris won the race without a runoff.