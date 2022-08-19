 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local police host charity golf tournament

Anniston police let loose and had some fun playing golf Thursday at Cane Creek Golf Course for a charity fundraising event.

The Anniston Police Foundation hosted its 5th annual golf tournament which benefits both the department’s special response team and the local chapter of the First Tee program, according to Anniston police Sgt. Derrick Kirby.