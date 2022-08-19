Local police host charity golf tournament

Anniston police let loose and had some fun playing golf Thursday at Cane Creek Golf Course for a charity fundraising event.
The Anniston Police Foundation hosted its 5th annual golf tournament which benefits both the department’s special response team and the local chapter of the First Tee program, according to Anniston police Sgt. Derrick Kirby.
The First Tee Program is a national charity that teaches kids about golf, life skills and decision making. The funds raised at Thursday’s tournament will be split down the middle, with half the proceeds benefiting the charity — such as for the purchase of computers and golf clubs for the kids — and the other half benefiting the special response team in the form of new equipment.
“It helps us update our equipment because there’s no budget for the special response team. So a lot of the equipment we use is outdated and not up to par for the work that we do,” Kirby said.
Kirby and Anniston police Lt. Kyle Price organize the event every year, with the Anniston Police Foundation hosting it. The tournament is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, according to foundation president Cathy Lilio.
“They’re limited on funds and resources, so we started the foundation to raise money to better equip them with things,” Lilio said. “We just purchased Tito, the drug dog, last year; vests, we send them to additional training, things like that.”
Though $15,000 - $20,000 was raised in previous years, according to Kirby, Lilio said the event had raised $30,000 as of Thursday morning.
“This is our biggest event that we do,” Lilio said. “We’ve got a ton of supporters, which is great. We sell out on golfers pretty quick. Our sponsors, local businesses, they’re always great to contribute.”
The event at the McClellan links began with a shotgun start and area golfers and APD officers set out on their golf carts to begin their set. Somewhere on the green, tournament sponsor Ted’s Abbey Carpet and Flooring set up a booth for the players with tons of freebies and tasty treats — free store merchandise, beer and alcohol, burgers and drinks.
“We always try to support local events that’s going on. We love the Anniston Police Department and everything that they do for us, so we always come out here and try and do everything we can,” said Kathy Gregerson with Ted’s Carpet and Flooring.
With one person manning the grill and a whole group there to cheer on the golfers, the local business was also offering certain skill prizes.
“We also give $100 to anybody out here that hits the green,” Gregerson said. “They don’t have to pay to play or anything like that. And if they don’t hit the green but they’re over the creek and between the tree and the sand trap we’ll still give them $25.”
At the end of the event, door prizes are handed out and cash prizes are given to the winners. However, Kirby said, in the past the cash prize has been donated back to the foundation.