Local men's business offers healthy bite to eat

Blending the health consciousness of an athlete with business sense from a university, an Anniston High School alumnus has opened a unique place to eat in Calhoun County.
Shakale Ashford, a member of the Class of 2012, as well as its football squad, has joined forces with his cousin, Xenay Tillman, to open Healthy Bowls, located at 1126 S. Quintard Ave. in Anniston.
Featuring a variety of acai and pitaya fruit-based bowls, Ashford says he looks to help improve his home community’s health as well as its economy.
“I just hope to help change the way we do things as far as health is concerned,” Ashford said. “Eating healthy doesn’t just help you physically, it also gives you a good and clear mind.”
He said the dishes and smoothies Healthy Bowls offer “a lot of antioxidants that do great things for the body.”
Ashford said after graduating from Alabama A&M in Huntsville, he was looking for the right opportunity to start his own business.
“My personal belief in having a healthy diet developed into this entrepreneurial opportunity,” he said. “There really is nothing like this around that offers what we do and everybody loves fresh fruit.”
Healthy Bowls is open for business Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.