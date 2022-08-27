 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local library hosts estate sale as fundraiser

calculating move

A Ve-Po-Ad, the brand name of a pre-WWII calculating device, was available for sale at a public library fundraiser in Anniston Saturday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Antique chairs, fancy china, retro suitcases and grandfather clocks are all items one might find in an upscale antique shop.

But they were also available for sale at the Anniston public library during a three-day fundraiser that ended Saturday. 