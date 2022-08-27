Local library hosts estate sale as fundraiser

Antique chairs, fancy china, retro suitcases and grandfather clocks are all items one might find in an upscale antique shop.
But they were also available for sale at the Anniston public library during a three-day fundraiser that ended Saturday.
“We had a lovely lady who had gone into long-term care and her family was selling her house and offered to donate the furnishings of her house to the library as a fundraiser,” said Teresa Kiser, director of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County.
The event began on Thursday exclusively for the Friends of the Library group, then expanded to the public on Friday and Saturday.
“This is something unusual that we’ve done because the quality of the furnishings were so outstanding that it was a great fundraiser for the library,” she said.
Also among the pieces were a cup and plate that were “museum quality china” pieces with historical value from France.
TV dinner trays, glassware and an antique calculator were also available for any collector of vintage housewares.
With Saturday being the final day, everything was just about sold off by 11 a.m, Kiser said.
“We have taken donations from people as their clearing out the houses of loved ones and things like that, but not to this extent where basically it’s the furniture, the glassware, all the household goods,” Kiser said.
Kiser was a longtime friend of the donor.
“She was a library supporter. She always loved the library,” Kiser said. “And so, that was one of the reasons that her family thought this would be a great place for it to come.”