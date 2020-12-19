Local group offers chili, soup in Zinn Park holiday meal

Hazel Barber has heard people say the economy is coming back, but from where she stands things seem to be getting worse.
“I don’t have electricity or water where I’m living now, which is why I’m here,” said Barber, an Anniston resident who said she plans to move soon.
Barber was one of about 25 people who lined up at the Unity House in Anniston’s Zinn Park this morning for the start of Soup for the Souls — a free soup-or-chili dinner offered by Our Community Kitchen, a local group that has put together similar holiday meals in the past.
“There’s always a need, it’s every day,” said Evonne Butner, one of the group’s founders.
The group, which is still working for official status as a nonprofit, has held banquets in the park before, cobbling together Valentines or Independence Day meals with the money that a small group of volunteers can put together. Butner said it’s common to see 300 people come out for such an event, over a period of several hours — a sign of the high level of poverty in in the city.
If the crowd looked smaller this year, it was likely because people weren’t encouraged to stick around. Masked volunteers served up bowls of hot chili and organizers gently urged them to take the meals outside.
“We’d like to make this as to-go as possible, due to COVID,” Our Community Kitchen director Jannee Kilgore told the crowd before serving began.
The meal started a little later than the advertised time of 11 a.m., as volunteers rushed in at the last minute with boxes of fresh apples and cases of bottled water. Butner said the group has always been staffed and paid for by a handful of volunteers. She said she herself has run up credit card debt to help the group out.
“I’ll probably die with debt,” she said. “But it’s worth it. I’d rather somebody eat than starve to death.”
Loose organization has its advantages, too. Butner said organizers advertised the event partly by word of mouth, with volunteers handing out fliers downtown and seeking out people they know from past events.
“Because we don’t have brick and mortar, we have to do it how we can do it,” she said.
That message reached Randy Weaver, an Anniston resident who was among the waiting crowd. Weaver said he’d been to the group’s events before.
“It’s a good meal,” he said.