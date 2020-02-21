Local group hosting event to combat opioid abuse

Seyram Selase doesn’t credit himself and other local drug experts with a recent drop in overdose deaths, but he hopes they’re helping.
Selase, who heads the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, said he especially hopes an upcoming event, called the “opioid roundtable,” will help that number drop lower.
“We’re all trying to work together to address the opioid crisis and the opioid deaths in our community,” Selase said.
This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 at the Bridge on 1400 Noble St. in Anniston. He said the event is open to the public, and offers free food and continuing education units for nurses, social workers and counselors. A similar event was held at about this time last year.
Selase said the event next week will feature a panel, including representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Department of Mental Health and Regional Medical Center.
Selase said the panelists will each give a presentation on how opioid addiction affects the community and their profession followed by a Q&A session with the public.
He said he hopes the event will educate those who come on what resources are available for community members struggling with addiction and their families.
“We’re here to give you what you need,” Selase said.
Jay Town, the U.S. Attorney for the state’s northern district, said opioids are the most abundant and deadly drugs in the area, aside from methamphetamine.
Selase said an opioid crisis has hit Alabama hard, and Calhoun County is no exception. Selase said a new issue facing the area is the rise of new synthetic drugs sold at gas stations at a faster rate than legislators can outlaw them.
“These drugs, like Tianaa, are having the same effects as opioids,” Selase said.
Town said he’s also seen cases where drugs like marijuana and cocaine have been laced with fentanyl, a potent opioid painkiller.
“Just a little bit of it would boost your high so much,” Town said. “Every drug could potentially have an opioid in it.”
Selase said this is the second year his agency has hosted the event. Last year, he said, it drew around 150 people and he’s expecting more the second time.
Town said he is speaking at the National Opioid Summit in Washington the day of the event, but he plans for Lloyd Peeples, first assistant U.S. Attorney, to attend.
“Any time a community is willing to have a summit on opioids, that type of discourse is going to do nothing but benefit,” Town said.