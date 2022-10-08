 Skip to main content
Local granddad turns heads with decorated vehicles

Howard Hanson and his wife, Miki, cause a stir anywhere they drive with their uniquely decorated jeeps — one of which pulls a real coffin. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Picture working in a pharmacy drive-thru and, suddenly, a car with skeletons all over it drives up, towing a real coffin. 

Howard Hanson, 51, of Saks, has caused quite the stir around town with his and his wife’s matching red Jeeps clad in the spooky Halloween decor.