Local granddad turns heads with decorated vehicles

Picture working in a pharmacy drive-thru and, suddenly, a car with skeletons all over it drives up, towing a real coffin.
Howard Hanson, 51, of Saks, has caused quite the stir around town with his and his wife’s matching red Jeeps clad in the spooky Halloween decor.
“I'm just out here, trying to make people laugh and smile,” Hanson said.
Howard and Miki Hanson typically go all out for holidays, but Halloween even more so than others. The couple is quickly becoming the talk of the town for it.
“Most folks want to take pictures,” Miki Hanson said. “I had a dad flag me down so he could get a picture of his son with my Jeep. Another lady wanted to lay down in the coffin and drive to scare someone.”
The couple have nine grandchildren together, and Hanson said they cause heads to turn in the school pick-up line.
“Last year, I had taken my granddaughter to school, and the looks I get from the parents and the kids as I drop her off — it’s so funny,” Hanson said. “The best part is watching the reaction of the people.”
The couple will be driving along when they see a passing car slow down and out comes the camera, Hanson said.
This is the Hansons’ third year decorating the Jeeps and, according to posts made by commenters in social media groups, locals enjoy seeing the commodity.
“Just wait till he gets the smoke machine going in it again. Howard Hanson definitely has an extensive imagination,” commented Dougie Hughes, of Weaver.
Hughes was referring to Hanson’s yard decor as well the vehicles. Another coffin, large animatronics and giant spiders are part of the scene. Hanson said he and his neighbor, who has also extensively decorated his property, plan to construct a spooky maze between their two homes for trick-or-treaters.
“Just good neighbors and just having a good time,” Hanson said.
Hanson and his wife are also part of a “Jeep group” that regularly meet, and because of this, decorating them seems to be a growing endeavor.
Hanson said he’s already seen an orange Jeep around Oxford similarly decorated, driven by someone nicknamed “Pumpkin.”
“It’s a growing thing, which I like,” Hanson said with a laugh.
As for the coffin, Hanson said it was donated from a friend who had it sitting in a shed for years and no longer needed it.
If you catch a glimpse of it, don’t be shy. The couple says they love the happiness the decorations bring people.
“It makes my day to see others laugh and smile at our Jeeps. The kids are the best, seeing them go from bored to jumping up and down, is a thrill,” Miki said.