In spite of the company’s claim to the contrary Thursday, Anniston City Councilman Ben Little knows the Greyhound bus carrying Jerry Freeman didn’t stop at the Anniston bus station April 20. He was there that night.
Little frequently visits the station to meet passengers, he said Friday; he went that night to let would-be riders know buses were running late. He heard the Freeman family’s story — a formerly homeless brother who they hadn’t seen in 14 years was coming to town for a funeral and to see his family. Little joined them to wait, along with two passengers waiting to board the Atlanta-bound bus.
The bus, carrying Freeman from Texas to Anniston, failed to stop at the West Fourth Street bus station, where it had been scheduled to arrive at 7 p.m. The family, with Little at their side, appealed at a news conference Thursday for the public’s help finding their brother. When The Star called the bus company Thursday, a spokeswoman emailed a response claiming the bus had stopped as scheduled. Little says that’s wrong.
“He’s been waiting 14 or 15 years, and he’s going to stay on the bus? Those (other passengers) are going to stare at the bus and not get on there? I’m going to sit there and not say anything?” Little questioned. “They ought to have public relations try and reach out to the family and put some people out to help look for him, instead of make some insensitive remarks like that.”
Attempts to reach Greyhound by phone and email were unsuccessful Friday.
Freeman, whose family says he has “special needs,” has been missing for weeks. He was last seen by police May 3 walking along Interstate 75 south of Knoxville, Tenn.
That night in April, said Little, while using Greyhound’s own online bus-tracking tools, he, the Freeman family and the two waiting passengers watched the motorcoach’s little dot on a smartphone breeze by Anniston on Interstate 20. Little said the following hours involved contact with various police forces and Greyhound customer service representatives. Greyhound’s operations center in Texas offered to give Freeman a ride back to Anniston, but an Atlanta station supervisor tried to charge for that return trip, Little said. The Texas support center called an Uber driver to pick Freeman up, but Freeman’s phone died, so he never found out about it.
Another bus driver who arrived at the Anniston station that night told Little it looked like the bus carrying Freeman was “bypassing,” he said, and mentioned that there are hourly limits to how long a driver can be on the road.
Those statements might have been about federal laws that strictly control a driver’s work and driving hours. A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration handbook says hours-of-service regulations are designed to keep drivers awake and alert. Drivers are allowed 15 hours on duty, with 10 total hours of driving, before they take a mandatory, consecutive eight-hour break.
Those regulations put more pressure on route planners to keep trip times within hourly ranges, according to Peter Pantuso, president of the American Bus Association.
“I can’t tell you that it creates pressure on the driver,” Pantuso added.
He noted that the rules have been in place for more than 20 years without changing, and he said there didn’t appear to be any pushback that those regulations are too strict or unfair.
Many bus companies switched to electronic logbooks last year, which drivers still fill out by hand. He said the system offers less flexibility, and used traffic from Washington, D.C., where the ABA is based, as an example.
“If it’s excessively long it may add a period of time to that trip. There’s some thought that maybe we should look at other variables you build into that, like an accident or excessive delays, to allow the driver to have an extra 15 or 30 minutes longer than planned,” he said.
Joseph Schwieterman, a professor of public service management from DePaul University in Illinois, said companies are facing a chronic driver shortage in the U.S., making smooth operation a challenge. With few spare drivers, he explained, drastic measures may be possible.
“The possibility of skipping a stop to avoid a service meltdown is certainly in the realm of possibility, though it would seem unlikely,” Schwieterman said.
He said Greyhound offers reserved seating, but those seats are not necessarily guaranteed. If another bus was scheduled to arrive later, he said, it would be believable that a driver could skip a stop and let the later bus pick up passengers.
“I don’t want to imply that I’m confident that a bus driver skipped a stop, but there’s no reason to think that wouldn’t be a strategy, especially if there was another bus coming in the next hour or two,” Schwieterman said.