Just a week after a judge restricted certain arguments from discussion in Ben Little’s criminal ethics trial, the Anniston councilman’s attorney has filed for the case to be dismissed.
Anniston attorney Donald Stewart submitted a 15-page document Monday to the court of Clyde B. Jones, a Jefferson County district court judge, arguing that Little had been denied his due process rights by the Alabama Ethics Commission. Little voted on a matter in which he had a financial interest in May 2017, when city code enforcement officials asked the City Council to declare vehicles he owned to be public nuisances.
If the vehicles had been declared nuisances, they could have been towed away at the owner’s expense. Little voted against the declaration on his property and others, and the motion failed to pass.
The Ethics Commission determined on June 6, 2018, that Little had violated state ethics laws by participating in the vote, and referred the case to the state Attorney General’s office for prosecution.
Stewart claimed in the motion to dismiss that the commission held the hearing that day in spite of a request to have the hearing continued, or delayed for another date. Stewart had already successfully filed for continuance once, moving the hearing from its original date of April 4 to June.
Little and Stewart both told a reporter the day of the hearing that they hadn’t been aware it was being held.
Stewart wrote in the motion to dismiss that had Little been at the hearing, he would have given valuable evidence to support his innocence.
“Little would have been able to prove to the Commission that he was not the owner of two of the three automobiles he was charged with abandoning,” Stewart wrote.
The minutes of the City Council meeting held May 1, 2017, indicate only two vehicles on the list of potential nuisances; a car at 1003 South Leighton Ave., property owned by Little, and the other at 401 E. 22nd St., the church he pastors. Stewart mentioned that a third vehicle was part of a criminal vandalism investigation and that Little had been advised not to move it.
Cynthia Raulston, an attorney with the Ethics Commission, declined Tuesday to confirm the existence of a complaint about a third vehicle, or to comment on the contents of the complaint the commission received or on Little’s case.
Emails submitted by Stewart along with the motion seem to indicate that Little is the owner of the car. In a message to Kent Davis, former Anniston city manager, Little wrote that the car was not a nuisance. Code enforcement officials had apparently claimed his tags and insurance were out of date, which Little disputed in the email on April 29, 2017, just days before the vote.
“My car at 1003 Leighton Ave has tag and insurance, the tag has been on it since I purchased the vehicle about 2003, she said it was out dated,” Little wrote.
The van, meanwhile, can be seen in photos from just after the vote with the name of the church where Little preaches, Refuge Full Gospel Methodist, on the side. “BENJAMIN L. LITTLE, PASTOR” is written just below.
Little said by phone Tuesday afternoon that while the van bears his name on its side, he owns neither it nor the church, which he said does own the vehicle.
Little is listed as a registered agent for the church on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, but not as one of its incorporators.
Tana Bryant, Anniston code enforcement officer, declined to comment on Little’s vehicles Tuesday, but did speak generally about city code as it applies to vehicles declared nuisances, however, and said that vehicle owners are charged the cost of towing, rather than the owners of the property where the vehicles sit.
Little held a press conference Tuesday morning in the council chamber at City Hall, in which he raised issues he had previously discussed in City Council meetings, including the appropriateness of interim City Manager Steven Folks for that job, the council’s recent decision not to start a search for a permanent city manager replacement, the city’s stormwater tax and its effects on low-income residents and allegations that city employees had attempted to block businesses from coming to west and south Anniston.
He offered a metaphor for the state of the city — that when angels and devils try to bed together, neither can sleep comfortably.
“You’ve got to kick the devil out,” Little said.