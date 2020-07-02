‘Little Lemon’ squeezes out love for Anniston cops

Entrepreneur Kailah Eden wanted to show appreciation Thursday for the Anniston Police Department, so she set up her lemonade stand.
According to Kailah’s mother, Karla Eden, the idea came to Kailah, 9, when her father read a post on social media by an officer, Derrick Kirby, stating that he never sees lemonade stands anymore.
Kailah and her father first set up a stand June 20 at their home in Saks. She made the lemonade with her parents' help from fresh-squeezed lemons and simple syrup for sweetener. She charged $1.50 per cup, with a discount of 50 cents to all police officers and other first responders. All geared up with gloves and a mask, Kailah served the customers herself, according to Eden.
“She loves police officers and hopes to be one herself one day,” Eden said.
Kailah on Thursday said she wants to become a police officer to save people’s lives. She also said she likes riding around in cars and likes the sound of police sirens.
Word got around about the stand in June, and many officers showed up for some refreshment. With her first effort a success, Kailah wanted to host a second separate stand for the Anniston Police Department.
“She has always had a compassionate and giving spirit,” Eden said. “She’s always putting herself before others.”
Asked what her favorite thing about the stand, Kailah said it was helping to cool people off.
“Just giving it to the people,” she said. “I like giving it to them on a hot day because no one wants to be sweatin’ everywhere.”
Kailah set up Thursday across from Anniston’s Justin Sollohub Justice Center, home of the Police Department. She was waiting for each officer who entered the station, with a big cup, free of charge. Each officer also got a smile and a hug.
Investigator Doug White and some fellow officers had just stepped out of the adjacent field from a workout when they approached the stand.
“How great it is to see support from such a lovely young lady,” White said.
School Resource Officer Shawnette Myers was also in the group that had just finished exercising.
“While we were doing our workout, seeing her over here with her was the motivation to hurry up and get done, so we could come and enjoy the cold lemonade,” Myers said.
The 9-year-old has big entrepreneurial dreams, wanting to open up a lemonade and gourmet hotdog cart with her father — she’ll call it “Little Lemon,” she said. According to Eden, they plan to set up at local farmers markets with possible goals for larger events in the future.