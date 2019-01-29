Anniston Councilman Ben Little turned himself in at the Calhoun County Jail on Monday evening, charged with two counts of violating the state’s ethics law, according to Calhoun County's sheriff.
A Calhoun County grand jury filed an indictment Jan. 22 in which Little is charged with voting on city legislation in which he knew he had a conflict of interest and on a matter in which he had a financial interest.
If convicted of intentionally violating either of the charges, Little could face between two and 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $30,000 and removal from office.
Little turned himself in at 6:03 p.m., according to Sheriff Matthew Wade, and was released on his own recognizance shortly after. Little is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment March 14.
Little declined to comment Tuesday afternoon and directed questions to his attorney, Donald Stewart. An attempt to reach Stewart by phone Tuesday afternoon was not immediately successful.
Ben Little Indictment by on Scribd
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said Tuesday that Little’s case is under investigation by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Attempts to reach representatives of the Attorney General’s Office for comment were unsuccessful.
Though the indictment says nothing about specific incidents relating to the charges, the Alabama Ethics Commission last year found that Little violated the state’s ethics laws in 2017, when he voted against a resolution declaring several properties nuisances because of vehicles left in yards. Little owned one of the properties in question, and pastored a church that owned another.
Little in 2012 was charged with and found guilty of overreaching his authority in an incident in which he ordered a city employee to provide Little with a copy of surveillance footage of an alleged theft at a city garage. That conviction carried a sentence of removal from office. Little had only three days remaining in his term at the time, and had already lost a re-election bid. Ward 3 voters returned him to office by a narrow margin in 2016.