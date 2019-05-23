The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County encourages children to stop horsing around when it comes to reading during the summer.
On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the library will host “Mini Horse Storytime,” in which kids will listen to a reading of children’s book “The Princess and the Pony” before being turned loose on a parking lot full of miniature horses from Alexandria-based farm 4 L Minis.
“They basically set up a petting zoo for the kids,” said Alaina Browning, head of youth services at the library. “We’ve usually had a great turnout with it.”
Browning said the event, which has drawn in families for several years, serves as the beginning to the library’s summer reading program, which is designed to help keep kids learning while they are out of school.
“There tends to be stagnation in reading during the summer if kids are left to their own devices,” Browning said. “They go into a bit of a summer slump.”
The library will hold events all summer long to encourage kids to keep reading, including hosting performers and free movie nights. The children’s storytime series is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Brian Lipham, who co-owns 4 L Minis with his wife Tonia, said it’s easy for kids to connect with miniature horses because of their small stature. Mini horses are usually about 3 feet tall and weigh between 20 to 200 pounds.
“Kids like mini horses so much because they can relate with something small better than a large horse,” Lipham said. “They are more interested in something their own size so they can come up to and interact with them more easily without having to look up.”
Lipham said he will bring three horses — Pepper, Little Red and Ashley — to the storytime event, along with some chickens and ducks.
Browning said the library began hosting the event before her time there, but she is grateful for Lipham’s help.
“It’s mutually beneficial,” Browning said. “It draws more kids in to get involved with our programs and it allows kids that normally wouldn’t get the chance to see their horses.”
In addition to the summer kids program, the library offers events for all ages.
Browning said that the event helps achieve the youth services program’s purpose: urging children to read.
“If more kids are listening and reading, we’ve accomplished our goal,” Browning said. “Even if we draw them in with ponies.”