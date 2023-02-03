Library producing Anniston oral history video archive

Nothing brings history to life quite like the words spoken by those who experienced it or had a personal connection to those involved.
The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County has already become a repository for much of the area’s local history told in both print and photographs.
It is now spearheading a project that will bring a much more personalized asset to its voluminous archive.
Library director Teresa Kiser says the library is working with grant funding from the Alabama Humanities Alliance to produce an oral history of Anniston.
“We have already interviewed a 100-year-old and a 98-year-old,” Kiser said. “We are trying to get a history of Anniston through their eyes and what they remember as a kid.”
She said the project is “searching for people and some of them are coming to us.”
“We are looking for people who ‘grew up Anniston’ and would like to talk about their memories of what it used to be like,” Kiser said. “We have already heard some amazing stories.”
Professional videographer Buddy Vickers is working with his wife, Beverly, to record the stories for posterity on video.
“He has donated his time in kind for the grant,” Kiser said. “Buddy already did a wonderful job producing the library overview video for our social media pages.”
Kiser said the library has set aside “a comfortable place” for people to come and do their videos. In addition, she said, “there are some who just aren’t able to come to the library, so we have gone to them.”
Kiser emphasized the professionalism that is going into making the videos.
“This isn’t just a little handheld phone camera,” she said. “It involves two cameras, umbrella lighting, shotgun microphones and back lighting. This is going to be a professional production when it is finished.”
Kiser said the original vision had been for the end result to run about an hour.
“But, I have quickly seen there is no way we will be able to condense what we are getting into a one-hour program,” she said. “I think it’s probably going to be more of a series and it’s probably not going to be completed until March of next year.”
Kiser said eight interviews had been completed as of Wednesday with the hopes of having a total of 30 by the time production is completed.
“We want this to be very comprehensive,” she said. “If anyone has a story of ‘growing up Anniston,’ give me a call.”
Kiser can be reached by calling the library at (256) 237-8501.
