Libraries celebrate 'more to the story'

National Library Week will be celebrated in April with the theme, “There’s More to the Story.”
That has become truer over the past decade as libraries have gone from simply a repository of books to an all-in-one community activity center.
“Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures,” states the American Library Association website. “Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.”
The “do-it-yourself” shelves have begun to give way to “try-it-yourself” activities, and while libraries are hosting more and more in-person activities, the ability to resource information without leaving home has also become easier.
Oxford Library director Amy Henderson and Anniston-Calhoun County Library director Teresa Kiser are both veterans of library services and remember the days of card catalogs and the Dewey Decimal System.
Both say society and technology have forced a rethink of the role of the public library and it’s all for the good.
“While being a repository of books is a very important part of what we do, that is just a piece of what libraries do,” Henderson said. “If it’s something that can help the community, that’s what we want to do.”
“One of the stereotypes of the library is you come in to check out books and there is the librarian going ‘Shhh!” Kiser said. “They also think they only come to the library to check out books or to do research. Other than that, they don’t see the value of the library.”
Kiser said libraries have become “almost like a community center.”
“I always think the more people you can bring into the library — they see the books and they’ll check them out. We just need to get them in here and involved,” Kiser said.
Libraries now have a variety of different items which can be checked out — books in different audio formats, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles, hot spots and everything from a karaoke machine to a two-man inflatable kayak.
Henderson said libraries can help communities particularly in the way of finding the proper information sources.
“The way I see it, there is a tremendous amount of information individuals, society and institutions have to wade through,” Henderson said. “All information is not equal. When we do an internet search for something, we get as much or more inaccurate or dangerous information as we do legitimate information. I often tell people to please do not Google whatever it is the doctor just diagnosed you with.”
“If we as a library can help wade through all of this and provide legitimate sources and information, that is an important community service,” Henderson said. “We can’t give legal or medical advice, but we can steer people in making their own decisions and be smart and active participants in their own welfare.”
Libraries have always been a source of reference and information and are now able to use more resources than ever before to help patrons find the facts for which they are searching.
Both Henderson and Kiser mentioned the Alabama Virtual Library.
“We have the Alabama Virtual Library now to use,” Kiser said. “If you are going through the grocery store line and you see that magazine for four or five dollars, you can actually read it from cover to cover in the virtual library.”
Both libraries are also part of Camilla Net, an avenue with which library users can check out e-books and audiobooks from the comfort of their own home.
“You used to have to go into a library to see if we had a book,” Kiser said. “Now you can go online. And if we don’t have it, we can usually get it from another library.”
Both libraries, as well as the others within the county, maintain a constant calendar of programs as varied as animal petting for the kids or movie nights.
Henderson calls programming “a huge way to connect with the community.”
“It is how we listen to what our patrons say,” Henderson said. “I know the support we have here from the mayor, city council and patrons is strong because they see we are helping lives every day.”
“We constantly have a lot of different programs,” Kiser said. “We have had programs where our tech person shows how to convert videotape to DVDs. We have authors come in to speak. Later this month, we are having someone from the civilian marksmanship program to talk about the use of handguns and the open-carry law.”
The help offered through the library can be as varied as preparing tax returns or completing resumes for job searches.
“Every single day, someone is here using a computer to apply for a job,” Henderson said. “We have had people complete entire college degrees on our computers.”
“When I first started here in 1999, we had three computers that could access the internet on dial-up,” Kiser said. “Now, we have 60 computers and we have wireless access inside and outside of the building.”
Kiser said there is also a Carver branch library which includes a 16-computer lab where computer lessons are offered every Tuesday.
“We also have a recording studio at Carver where you can record a podcast and a green screen you can check out with which to create your own videos,” Kiser said.
As for the future of the written word, Henderson and Kiser say that it appears to be safe for the foreseeable future — but the times are changing.
“There are lots of libraries that have gone beyond what is viewed as the traditional role for decades,” Henderson said. “I just think it’s more common now that it has become unpredictable about what one will see when they go to a library.”
“My favorite thing about public libraries is they reflect their own community,” Henderson said. “We are different than Anniston, Hobson City, Jacksonville and Heflin. That is because of our community, and I believe I can speak for the other libraries — when our patrons talk, we listen. As the world is changing and shifting, we have to do that as well.”