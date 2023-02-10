 Skip to main content
featured

Libraries celebrate 'more to the story'

Oxford Public Library director Amy Henderson

Oxford Public Library director Amy Henderson stands by one of the many shelves of books at the library.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

National Library Week will be celebrated in April with the theme, “There’s More to the Story.”

That has become truer over the past decade as libraries have gone from simply a repository of books to an all-in-one community activity center.

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Library director Teresa Kiser

Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Library director Teresa Kiser shows off the two new private rooms where patrons can study or have the library’s technical director privately assist with computer/phone devices.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.