Lenlock Lane repairs set for next week

The city of Anniston has announced a portion of Lenlock Lane near the Sonic Drive-In will be undergoing repairs beginning Tuesday, March 28.
Public works crews will be making the repairs from the intersection with Weaver Road to the turn onto Glade Road East. That’s the section which will be closed to traffic on Tuesday. Officials say there is also the possibility that portion of Lenlock Lane will also be closed March 30, too, in order to finish the asphalt phase of the road repair if it is not completed on Tuesday.