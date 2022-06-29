Legal fireworks come with cautions, limitations

Anniston residents will be able to celebrate Independence Day on Monday by legally setting off fireworks thanks to an ordinance amendment that was passed last year.
The new law legalizes possession and use of fireworks in the city, subject to certain limitations.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said Tuesday that the city, or any city for that matter, does not have the manpower to answer all the fireworks calls — that was one of the reasons the City Council approved the amendment.
Bowles said officers will respond to calls where someone is intentionally shooting off fireworks at vehicles, other people or structures where it could become a fire hazard.
Bowles said another area of concern is when someone fires a gun in the midst of the revelry.
“We get the occasional ‘it could be gunshots, it could be fireworks,’ some people don’t know, it’s hard to tell, some people actually fire a gun, so we’re going to respond to the shots fired calls as we get those,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the practice of shooting a firearm into the air is dangerous and sometimes the results can be deadly.
“Shooting in the air, it’s just super dangerous, I knew a man whose daughter was killed that way several years ago in Atlanta. What goes up must come down,” Bowles said.
“If it’s a danger to people or property that’s when we’ll address it, it’s not just fireworks at that time, it’s a public risk,” he said.
According to the ordinance's amendment, Independence Day fireworks may be detonated between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4 of each year for an individual display.
The following are prohibited under the amended fireworks ordinance:
— It shall be unlawful for any person to sell fireworks to a person under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult. The seller will have to verify the purchaser’s age by checking his or her driver’s license or ID card.
— It shall be unlawful for any person to sell fireworks to a person who is under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance.
— Fireworks can’t be discharged within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school or public building unless specifically permitted for public display. Fireworks can’t be discharged within 600 feet of any place where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.
— Fireworks can’t be discharged from a motor vehicle or in the direction of a motor vehicle or at the direction of any other person.
— Fireworks are not allowed on any public property unless specifically authorized by a permit issued by the City of Anniston.
A person may detonate fireworks for a public display in Anniston only with a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No person may apply for a permit to detonate fireworks in the city without written consent from the Anniston fire and police chief. The permit shall not be transferable to any person.
Poor Boys Fireworks
At Poor Boys Fireworks at Saks the shelves were teeming with a colorful assortment of pyrotechnic joy for revelers to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday.
Tony Carroll, owner of the business, said he’s been selling fireworks at that location since 1996 and despite the supply chain woes and inflation, sales are on par to what they were last year.
“It seems to be fairly decent, we’re running close to what we did last year but sales are running a little slower,” he said.
“Over the last two to three years has been a challenge. Last summer there was a big shortage in fireworks just due to supply chain issues over in China with some factories blowing up, things like that, a container ship almost went down and lost all the fireworks containers off of that,” Carroll said.
Carroll said that this year the wholesalers he purchases from have ample supply but prices have increased due to shipping expenses from China.
“Our prices that we’d have to pay have gone up probably 15-25 percent, the wholesalers, they have plenty but yet they’re a higher market than normal, they all basically say it’s due to the increase in shipping costs,” Carroll said.
“We tried to keep most things as comparable as what we’ve had in the past, there have been a few items that we’ve had to go up on, and so forth, but we’ve tried to eat as much of that cost as possible,” he said.
Carroll has seen a lot of changes in the last 26 years selling fireworks.
“Years ago you could buy some things that were a little more loud and borderline illegal as far as stuff like that,” he said.
“The biggest evolution I’ve seen is in the artillery shells, going from just the little round balls up to where now we’ve got the six inch mortar shells, that shoot up 400 feet into the air, they are very comparable to what you would see at a professional fireworks show,” Carroll said.
Another change Carroll has noticed is the evolution of what’s known as cakes.
A firework cake is a series of tubes in one box for a chain reaction of effects and explosions.
Carroll said that cakes today contain up to 500 grams of pyrotechnic powder.
“We have the pizza sampler. It’s one box that has six big multi-ariels all in it and it’s designed to be a big show in a box, we’ve got another one called the deadly dozen. It’s got 12 of the most popular cakes, a lot of the wholesalers are now starting to package stuff like that and sell it,” Carroll said.
Carroll said some of the names of his most popular offerings include the Black Cat Patriots, Let Freedom Ring and a new artillery shell named Kong. Carroll said the loudest “boom” he has to offer is one of several of the 6” canister shells.
Carroll hopes for a good week of sales and said when the Fourth of July lands on a Friday through a Monday sales are usually better over the extended weekend.
“We’re expecting sales to increase,” he said.