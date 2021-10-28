Legacy House helps older women find safety from abusers

Susan Shipman knows all too well about the older women who call the Crisis Line for 2nd Chance, a shelter in Anniston for those suffering from domestic violence.
Perhaps the one who calls says her husband’s dementia is causing him to physically abuse her, or says a son or daughter is threatening her.
At times, if the caller wishes to leave her environment, she will stay at the Legacy House, a four-year-old shelter at an undisclosed place.
Several years ago, the administrators at 2nd Chance, which is based in Anniston and now serves six surrounding counties, realized that the older women in the region were underserved because of their special set of circumstances related to age. They began making plans to create a shelter for them. They applied for and received grants from multiple sources, in addition to seeking donors and holding fundraisers. They were able to purchase and renovate a house, which opened in 2017. Since then, it has served hundreds of women.
Usually, the Legacy House shelter has one to four occupants. According to Shipman, lying down in a quiet place and eating a meal in peace are the first things a victim needs.
The shelter always has a caregiver at Legacy House. She enlists the women’s help in folding clothes or performing other simple chores. Some of the women are in wheelchairs and have enough space to move throughout the house, including the bathroom, which is handicapped accessible and has a bench inside the shower stall.
The reasons older women were underserved are many. Often, they have no outside support group, and their finances limit their options.
“Also, the elderly population is vulnerable,” Shipman said. “Often in their home, some are unable to move away from the abuser quickly. Also, there is a stigma attached to reporting abuse. An older woman is not going to tell her church friends that her husband is hitting her. What she doesn’t know is that someone at 2nd Chance can help her.”
When an older person, or any person, feels threatened physically, emotionally or psychologically, they should call the Crisis Line, 800-650-6522. It is available to residents throughout the state, and the call is sent to the nearest shelter. Trained staff members ask only a few questions and arrange transportation and a place to pick up the person, so that he or she will not be followed.
In the case of older women, they are first taken to 2nd Chance’s other shelter, the Joy Katherine Courtney house, where the staff asks basic questions about each woman’s situation and a trusted contact. Next, a woman is taken to the Legacy House, if she chooses to stay there. Most do. The JKC House offers shelter to women with children. There, it is usually noisier. Also, the Legacy House will accept a handicapped woman of any age because of its accommodating features.
The 28 or so employees at 2nd Chance work shifts at the two houses and at the Second Chance offices. All the staff members are trained to seek resources for the abuse victim, knowing, from the start, that she will likely return to her original situation five to seven times before she decides to permanently leave her abuser. The staff members encourage each victim to choose her own path, but, if an assessment is made that her situation is dangerous, they make the plea for her to remain at the shelter.
“Fortunately, for this area,” Shipman said, “Anniston is a great hub for social services.”
The director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Kenneth Boswell, which awards grants to Alabama’s shelters, appreciates the work Shipman and others do.
“Domestic violence centers and shelters in Alabama, like 2nd Chance, do a tremendous service to help victims of domestic violence escape often volatile situations and rebuild their lives,” Boswell said. “In many cases, the staff and volunteers at these organizations have been victims themselves and fully understand the fear and reluctance, and all the other emotions, that manifest in these situations.”
To learn ways to help 2nd Chance, call 256-236-7233.