Leaders in Anniston’s Black community make case for masks

Local leaders in west Anniston’s Black community Thursday implored people in the city to wear masks and exercise COVID-19 caution during Independence Day festivities this weekend.
City Councilman David Reddick was joined by NAACP President Glenn Ray and Dr. George Crawford, a surgeon at Regional Medical Center, outside Carver Community Center on West 14th Street. Though shade was in short supply outside the building Thursday afternoon, a day that peaked at just over 90 degrees, all three wore masks to set the example they sought to impress upon others.
Reddick said he hoped for an ordinance to make wearing masks mandatory in the city, but the suggestion hadn’t gained traction.
“Since I can’t issue it and I can’t make it mandatory to wear a mask as a lone council member, what I can do is stand out in public and make an appeal: Wear your mask,” Reddick said. “Wear gloves if you can, but wear your mask.”
Cases in Calhoun County had risen to 280 by Thursday evening, according to an update from the county Emergency Management Agency; 80 of those cases were confirmed in the last two weeks. More than 11,000 cases had been confirmed in the rest of the state during those 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and 2,835 people had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus since March 13.
“Right now we don’t have a treatment,” said Crawford, who had worn his light green hospital scrubs and a mask with a face shield to the brief meeting. “The only option we have is prevention.”
Crawford warned that focusing on just the virus ignores some of the issues for which doctors are most concerned, namely the number of beds within intensive care units at hospitals statewide. While numbers continue to climb, beds are filling up again at RMC. The coronavirus is not necessarily a quick infection to beat, so the beds stay full for days or weeks. Once they’re full, hospital workers will need to address where to put patients who are also arriving for heart attacks and other emergencies.
“Even if you get COVID and you are not ill, you can pass that on to someone that has an underlying lung disease, or heart disease or diabetes that you don't see,” Crawford said. “That person can end up in the ICU and end up losing their life.”
Asked how people in west Anniston are managing the pandemic, Ray said he felt disappointed about a lack of participation in safety measures, like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Data from the ADPH shows that, by strict comparison of the numbers of positive cases, slightly more Black Alabamians have contracted the virus as compared to their white counterparts, at 36.85 and 35.13 percent, respectively, far out of proportion to their share of the population. Federal Census Bureau estimates for 2019 put Alabama’s Black-alone population at 26.8 percent of the state’s 4.9 million residents, however, with the white-alone population at 69.1 percent.
Reddick said the low adherence to guidelines was likely an issue of consistency and leadership.
“What we have to do is find resources ... to help us get our message out, to get the leadership in place to pass along the message,” he said, including city leaders, pastors and the matriarchs and patriarchs of families. “It’s … going out there and saying, ‘Do the right thing and wear your mask.’”