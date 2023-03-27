 Skip to main content
Law enforcement arrests two in weekend deaths

Law enforcement have made two arrests in connection with the deaths of two individuals that occurred over the weekend, according to officials. 

An Anniston man and woman were found shot at the 3200 block of Alexandria Road Saturday morning, a news release stated. The man, Richard Austin Ward, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, Laura Jean Thornton, 55, died later at the hospital after being airlifted to UAB in Birmingham, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.