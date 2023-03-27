Law enforcement arrests two in weekend deaths

Law enforcement have made two arrests in connection with the deaths of two individuals that occurred over the weekend, according to officials.
An Anniston man and woman were found shot at the 3200 block of Alexandria Road Saturday morning, a news release stated. The man, Richard Austin Ward, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, Laura Jean Thornton, 55, died later at the hospital after being airlifted to UAB in Birmingham, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said.
Anniston police said Monday evening that Randy Wayne King, 42, of Anniston has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths. King’s father, Ronnie Lee King, 67, has also been arrested and has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Anniston Police Department was assisted in the arrests by the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.
The 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit task force Commander Allen George said that the task force assists any agency in their area of responsibility in any way that agency might need.
“We assist agencies by being a force multiplier and/or using technology and/or human assets to gather information related to the crimes or locations of suspects,” George said.
Though a news release stated that Thornton was transported to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds, it is unknown if authorities have officially ruled the cause of death to be from gunshot wounds, and manner of death to be homicide.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Anniston Star that those findings should be released in the autopsy reports Tuesday.
Both King and his father are being held at the Calhoun County Jail. Randy King is being held without bond, while Ronnie is being held on $30,000 bond.
A news release stated that as the investigation continues, more charges may be added.
