Kwanzaa puts cultural unity in spotlight

A lot of people in Anniston couldn’t tell you when Kwanzaa starts or ends, but Donovan Thomas knows. And so does his wife, Tomeka.
“She’s been practicing for weeks,” Donovan Thomas said, pointing proudly to the stage where 10 women, in African-inspired fashions, danced to African pop music. “That’s her in the center.”
The Thomases were among about 80 people who showed up Friday night at Carver Community Center to celebrate Kwanzaa, the seven-night holiday designed to reinforce awareness of black culture.
Kwanzaa got its start in the black liberation movements of the in 1960s, and its popularity has waxed and waned in the years since. Past accounts in The Star suggest that the earliest Kwanzaa observances in Anniston took place in private homes in the 1990s, with a few organizations putting together public observances in the past two decades.
It is, perhaps, a hard sell. Bookended by two often consumerized holidays — Christmas and New Year’s — Kwanzaa brings people together to light candles and unpack the meanings of words.
“Ujima means collective work or responsibility,” said Tiffphanie Hall, who lit the third candle on the kinara, a symbol of the holiday. “To make our brothers’ and our sisters’ problems our own, to solve them together.”
Organizers of this year’s celebration say it wasn’t hard to draw a crowd, despite the serious nature of the event. That may be in part because it’s a cooperative effort of various black fraternities and sororities, groups that are often heavy lifters in local volunteer efforts.
“We want to focus on the kids and the arts, because we know they have a lot more things going on than we give them credit for,” said D’Antranett Stewart, an alumna of Delta Sigma Theta, the sorority that organized the event.
Between the lighting of candles, guests heard local students play violin, recite poems and do dance performances. But the real focus was on words — such as umoja, Swahili for “unity,” or ujamaa, often translated as “cooperative economics,” with a focus on supporting black-owned businesses.
LaTosha Allen lit the candle for kujichagulia, a word she admitted she had trouble pronouncing. It means “self-determination,” and Allen — a social worker — said she was well aware of its deeper meanings.
“This is something we talk about a lot,” she said. “We tell people that they have a right to make decisions for themselves.”
Many of the guests acknowledged that they hadn’t observed Kwanzaa before they were invited to this year’s celebration, the second in a row organized by the sorority sisters. Some said they’d done it before, but with different organizations in different settings. Organizers said they hope their event will grow.
“Each year it will get bigger and bigger,” Stewart said.