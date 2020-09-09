Knox to present socially distanced ‘Nutcracker’ in December

Knox, formerly known as Knox Concert Series, is making changes to its fall and winter performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” ballet in December.
Debbie Clonts, a member of Knox’s board of directors, said the organization decided before the pandemic hit to rebrand itself. Now, she said, its main goal is educational outreach, including additional art forms besides music.
“We decided to look into ways of reaching out that aren’t being met in the area,” she said.
The Knox organization announced last year that it would be holding its final set of concerts in 2020, after years of declining ticket sales and competition from the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Knox had planned to end its final season with a Grand Finale Concert in May featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Because of the pandemic, the concert was initially postponed to early fall, and has now been postponed again. Hopefully, Clonts said, it will happen early next year.
Clonts, who is also the co-chair of Knox’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet, said organizers are doing that a little differently this year, too.
In years past, Knox has brought in the Alabama Ballet for a public performance of “The Nutcracker” as well as additional performances for area students.
This year, two public performances are set for Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Clonts said seats will be filled at 50 percent capacity during each show. Tickets will be available beginning next month, she said.
Normally, she said, third-graders throughout Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega and St. Clair counties would take field trips to see the ballet live. This year, she said, Knox has gotten special permission from the George Balanchine Trust, which owns the rights to this version of “The Nutcracker,” to livestream a performance to classrooms.
Clonts said a dancer and a reader typically visit each school before the field trips to teach them about the ballet. This year, she said, they will be videotaping that and sending it to every school.
“Ballet is really sort of a foreign medium to some of our students,” Clonts said. “We tell them the story isn’t told through words. The story is told through the dance.”
Clonts said Knox has had to use a different way of thinking, both to rebrand and to plan upcoming events. She’s nervous, but excited to see how things turn out.
“We can’t decide if it’s easier or harder,” she said. “We’re trying to be flexible every day.”