Kiwanis Pancake day a Saturday drive-thru event

For a second year, the annual Anniston Kiwanis Club Pancake Day will be a drive-thru affair at the City Meeting Center.
Members of the club are preparing for Saturday morning's cook-a-thon of pancakes and sausage and bracing themselves to be traffic directors, too. Prudent precautions against the COVID-19 virus and its pesky variants are keeping the charitable operation outdoors.
Serving begins at 6 in the meeting center parking lot in the 1600 block of Noble Street.
“We hope to return to dine-in next year,” said Dianna Michaels, who owns Gr8vu., inc., a trade show company. “Last year was very successful, and depending on where we are with the virus next year, we will reevaluate, but we want to go back to dine in.”
Before the pandemic, the breakfast was also a social event that brought together community leaders, young people who volunteered and residents for all walks of life. Families attended with their children.
Breakfasts will be served until noon. There will be signs to direct people to pick up their breakfasts on the west side of the building.
“This fundraiser funds our Back-to-School Shopping program, and the Young Children’s Priority One grant program, the latter of which assists 20-plus charitable groups that help children,” said Kiwanis Club president Sonde Coleman, a commercial lender at Noble Bank & Trust. “This is our only fundraiser each year. Its success drives what we do for children.”
The cost of the breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup, is $5 in advance and $6 on the day of the breakfast. For more information or to buy tickets, visit Anniston Kiwanis on Facebook.