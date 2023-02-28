 Skip to main content
Y’all come back

Kiwanians resume on-site dining for annual Pancake Day

Sonde Coleman, past president of the Anniston Kiwanis Club, makes sure her Pancake Day T-shirt and apron are ready for Saturday’s annual pancake breakfast. The hours are from 6 a.m. to noon at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

For the first time since March 2020 — just as COVID was taking hold in the area — the annual Anniston Kiwanis Pancake Day will encourage people to mix and mingle at the City Meeting Center, as the event has traditionally been held.

Mickey Starling, this year’s president, said the members had a good time last year preparing the take-out meals, but something was missing.

