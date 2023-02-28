Kiwanians resume on-site dining for annual Pancake Day

For the first time since March 2020 — just as COVID was taking hold in the area — the annual Anniston Kiwanis Pancake Day will encourage people to mix and mingle at the City Meeting Center, as the event has traditionally been held.
Mickey Starling, this year’s president, said the members had a good time last year preparing the take-out meals, but something was missing.
“We enjoyed speaking to people as they were driving by to pick up their pancakes,” he said, “but it is not the same as it is when people are in the City Meeting Center enjoying their pancake breakfast.”
Each year proceeds from the Pancake Day allow children in need to receive the clothing and shoes for starting school.
This year, for the March 4 event, breakfast organizers have a long list of volunteers, including the Key Club, the Legacy Club, Army depot personnel, Anniston High School and Donoho High School’s young people and spouses of the members, including his wife, Sara.
“We are glad to see these young people who bring so much energy with them,” Starling said.
Members are especially proud this year because the Alabama District of Kiwanis International recently named the club’s Pancake Day and related back-to-school shopping trip as the Best Signature Program in Alabama.
In August of each year, proceeds from Pancake Day buy clothing and shoes for children in need. The designation will allow the club’s program to be entered into the Signature Program competition at the International Convention in Minneapolis, Minn., in June.
Twenty-two-year Kiwanis member, Steve Taylor, is the pancake coordinator, a job he has held for 10 years. He looks forward to Saturday.
“There are more people who come to this event than anything,” Taylor said. “It is a big social event, and we will cook 7,000 sausages and about 1,200 to 1,300 pancakes.”
Taylor welcomes everyone to come out, enjoy the meal and see their friends.
Those wishing to sponsor Pancake Day should visit Anniston Kiwanis Club on Facebook. Those who may need tickets, call Don Ledford, 256-239-6824. Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.