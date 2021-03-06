Kiwanians adopt drive-thru technique for annual pancake sale

Steve Taylor, pancake chairman of the Anniston Kiwanis Club, was busy early Saturday morning at the Anniston City Meeting Center making sure the drive-thru line for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast was going smoothly.
Due to COVID-19 the pancake breakfast, which is normally held inside, was curbside and takeout only — but Taylor was optimistic that the change of protocol would be a success.
“It’s obviously drive-thru only this year so it’s different than we’ve ever done it. We’re hoping everything flows nicely as more people start coming in, we’ll have more volunteers out here directing traffic,” Taylor said. “If we have to divert and change our traffic pattern we will at some point, but for now I think we can hold about 40-50 cars coming in line.”
A steady stream of hungry pancake patrons were getting their pancakes delivered to their vehicles in a timely manner.
“We’re doing the Chick-fil-A model basically, trying to serve people, we’ve got pancakes being cooked about 113 every seven minutes and sausage is coming off the line good, too, so we should be OK,” Taylor said.
More than 75 people, including Kiwanis members along with volunteers from various other civic groups, were enthusiastically churning out the boxed meals at a breakneck speed.
Taylor characterized the pancake breakfast last year as “normal.”
“One week later everything shut down. Had it been a week later we would have to have changed at the last minute and done something like this to pull it off,” he said.
Taylor hopes that next year things do get back to normal when the large room of the meeting center is filled with revelers.
“This is a big event — it’s probably the largest social event of the season in the county. We’re just doing what we have to do this year to get everything done and hopefully it goes off without any other surprises, we’ll be able maybe get back to normal next year,” said Taylor.
The proceeds from the pancake breakfast help needy kids right before school starts for the year.
Taylor said the Kiwanis club takes about 150 kids for back-to-school shopping at Martin’s in Oxford. Martin’s also pays for the pancake tickets which are printed every year. What is not used for the back-to-school shopping helps out 19-20 other organizations, according to Taylor.
Jennifer Graham, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army in Anniston, was busy boxing up meals along with Blaine and Hannah Cole.
“It feels good because we know that we have a goal and that goal is to serve those children that are in need,” said Graham.
Sonde Coleman, president-elect for the Kiwanis, was also busy in the production of the boxed breakfasts; she felt it was her duty to participate, as well as her privilege.
“I feel tremendously blessed to be a part of this because it’s truly about the kids. ... Getting up at 3:30 a.m. to be here to do pancakes and sausage and knowing that it funds that mission, I’ll do this everyday for that,” Coleman said.
Behind the meeting center a large tent was set up where scores of experienced pancake flippers were dutifully working their craft.
Mike Poe was cooking on a large gas cooktop paying careful attention to 18 large pancakes. Steam from the pancakes created a large cloud as Poe carefully flipped each one.
Poe said it was his 10th year to don the apron at the pancake breakfast and said his cooktop was a bit of challenge for creating the perfect pancake as one side was cooking faster than the other.
Poe said the perfect pancake is a combination of getting them the same size and color — along with some good helpers.
Wayne and Rebecca Tillman from Oxford pulled up to the meeting center and got their two orders of pancakes and sausage.
Tillman said he’s come to the event for many years and would not miss it, even during the pandemic.
“Since I work at the hospital I think it’s perfect, we should all do what they’re doing, wear your mask,” said Tillman.