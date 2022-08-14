 Skip to main content
Kiplinger: Anniston ranks as one of nation’s most affordable places to live

Longleaf Attraction

A section of the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge is shown in April 2016 with a controlled burn going on in the distance. The wildlife refuge has been cited by The Kiplinger Newsletter as an attractive feature of Anniston -- in addition to the city's low cost of living.

 Ben Cunningham/The Anniston Star

The Kiplinger Newsletter, one of the nation’s most-read publications on finance and economic forecasts for more than a century, has identified Anniston as one of the top 10 most affordable American cities in which to live.

Anniston holds the sixth spot, just below Amarillo, Texas, and just above Knoxville, Tenn., according to rankings the publication released last week.