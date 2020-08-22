Kindergarteners, preschoolers start year at newly expanded Cobb program

Kids at Cobb Preparatory Academy had a few firsts on Thursday, but so did the school: This is the first year for kindergarteners at the school formerly known as Cobb Pre-K.
Students and their parents visited the school office to pick up the tech they’ll use to learn from home, including Chromebooks for the kindergarteners and iPads for the preschoolers. This is the first year in which the Anniston City Schools system has consolidated all of its kindergarteners into a single school, a move that administrators said will provide a better shot at funding for school programs as well as give all students in the system an equal start in the curriculum.
“We get to focus and align with reading and math for those students,” said Ray Hill, superintendent of the school system, after a Thursday meeting of the Board of Education.
Hill said during the board meeting that he had heard there were about 185 children enrolled in the kindergarten program. After the meeting, he said that was more than he had predicted, given concerns about reentering schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system had to go through several levels of approval processes to consolidate its kindergarten students, Hill said, but should now be able to get state funding.