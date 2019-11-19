The Kia dealership in Anniston will host a free Christmas light show at its store on South Quintard Avenue from 6-8 tonight.
The Kia Night of Lights will feature Mac Powell, former lead singer with Grammy award-winning Third Day and his new country band, “Mac Powell and the Family Reunion,” performing a mini concert of Christmas jingles, according to a press release.
The event will have Santa, Frosty, snow and other activities, including inflatables for the kids and a live Nativity, the release says. Oxford High’s choir will also perform and will be bringing the school mascot.
For those who miss tonight’s initial show, don’t worry; the lights will be on through New Year’s.
Kia Store Anniston-Oxford is at 1401 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston.