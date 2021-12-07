Kent Davis shares his views on Pearl Harbor legacy

The Berman Museum observed the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with a day of educational programs. Amy Grey, the director of education at the Anniston Museums and Gardens, spoke at 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday about the milestone day in U.S. history.
“We were pleased to offer the history of Pearl Harbor,” Grey said, “as well as to offer the opportunity to learn about the three gentlemen from Calhoun County who lost their lives on that fateful day, Dec. 7. Those veterans are George Washington Ingram, Frank Weaver Hindman and William Francis Roberts.”
Ingram’s brother Quinn attended the event and spoke briefly after the 11 a.m. session about his own experiences as a navy veteran.
The guest speaker at 1 p.m. was retired Rear Adm. W. Kent Davis. A former Anniston city manager, Davis is now the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
Davis stressed that his opinions of the lessons Americans should heed today are his own, and not those of the U.S. Navy, the state of Alabama or the Veterans Affairs Department.
His opinion is that today’s America faces military and political situations similar to those in 1939 when Germany invaded Poland, two years before the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese military.
“We were surprised and unprepared at that time, and there were warning signs, which were unheeded,” Davis said.
When Germany invaded Poland, it faced no consequences from other countries, which emboldened Hitler to continue his efforts to move forward with aggression.
Davis spoke on the day that President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladamir Putin, whose soldiers have poised themselves on the border of Ukraine.
“Maybe a threat from us would sway Putin,” Davis said, referring to serious economic sanctions. “Is the situation a bluff? Let’s hope so.”
Davis also discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s threat to Taiwan and added that both seem to be taking advantage of a world that might not realize how the invasions of Ukraine and Taiwan could embolden the two dictators. He believes they need to face consequences that dissuade them from seizing other countries.
“Biden needs to be forceful,” Davis said.
Davis named several lessons of caution for Americans in connection with the Pearl Harbor attack. The first is thinking that the United States military would have time to recover from an attack, such as when they had time to repair the battleships and rebuild them. That might not be the case in the future.
The second point concerns reliance on former effective methods of war, such as when the United States military relied on battleships instead of on aircraft carriers. Today, military leaders need to look to the future to design military equipment that is better than any the Chinese or Russians have, and military leaders need to expect the possibility of having to conduct warfare in space.
Third, Davis said, Americans should study history in order not to repeat it. Fourth, the military leaders during World War II implemented the Marshall Plan, which helped the countries they fought to recover — our assistance to Germany and Japan after the war created alliances that exist today. Fifth, the United States cannot win future wars by outspending an enemy if an enemy has stronger economic power.
Another vital lesson is not to overlook warning signs, Davis said. Events presaging the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-81, the Black Hawk Down incident in Somalia and the parking garage bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993, all terrorist attacks.
Davis said he believes we should heed history’s lessons.