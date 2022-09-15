 Skip to main content
Jury sentences slain Anniston police officer’s murderer to life in prison

Family portrait

Jeniffer Morris, mother of the late Justin Sollohub, stands with her husband, Byron Morris, center, and Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles after the verdict Thursday morning which sent her son's murderer to prison for life. “There is not a decision the jury could have made that could have brought Justin back,” she said. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

OPELIKA  — A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of slain Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death.

Russell, 35, had been convicted of Sollohub’s death in 2013, but that sentence was reversed in an appellate court in 2017 and he was granted a new sentencing trial. 