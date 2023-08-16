Junk disposal day scheduled

This Friday and Saturday will mark the fifth free disposal weekend of the year for Anniston residents, meaning they can once again get rid of large junky items that aren’t good enough for the ol’ thrift store — smelly old couches, for example.
Large roll-off dumpsters will be available (Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in each city ward for residents to dispose of their refuse located at:
WARD 1 — Pelham Park Parking Lot
WARD 2 — Carver Community Center Parking Lot
WARD 3 — South Highland Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 229 Allen Avenue
WARD 4 — Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 3125 Spring Valley Road
To get questions answered about what’s accepted in these dumping bins, contact Anniston public works at 256-231-7742, ext. 272, or read the city’s debris policy at: www.annistonal.gov/public-works
Items not permitted include:
— Hazardous waste of any kind (i.e. batteries, corrosives)
— Freon appliances (i.e. refrigerators, freezers)
The next free disposal days will be Sept. 15-16.
For the city of Anniston’s brush pickup schedule please go to:
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.