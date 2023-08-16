 Skip to main content
Junk disposal day scheduled

This Friday and Saturday will mark the fifth free disposal weekend of the year for Anniston residents, meaning they can once again get rid of large junky items that aren’t good enough for the ol’ thrift store — smelly old couches, for example.  

Large roll-off dumpsters will be available (Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in each city ward for residents to dispose of their refuse located at:

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.