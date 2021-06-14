Juneteenth celebration returns to Zinn Park Saturday

Anniston will hold a Juneteenth celebration Saturday in Zinn Park, but without the Heritage Festival that has traditionally accompanied the event.
The Heritage Festival has been rescheduled for Aug. 28, due to contractual issues after the 2020 Juneteenth event was canceled due to COVID.
Saturday's celebration will feature public speakers, live entertainment, inflatables, a free kid zone, food vendors and much more.
The event is presented by the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Freedom Riders National Monument, and it will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. After the celebration, the national monument will premiere the first in its new summer movie series with a showing of “Selma.”
Movie nights will take place at 8 p.m. throughout the summer and will feature films focusing on civil rights history.
The second movie night will be July 17 with the movie “42,” about the life of Jackie Robinson. The series will come to a close on Aug. 21 with the movie “Just Mercy.”
The Freedom Riders National Monument at the old Anniston Greyhound bus station will also host a Juneteeth-related traveling exhibit through July 11. The new exhibit is called "Emancipation and Its Legacies."
While there is still an active bill in Congress to declare Juneteenth a national holiday, Gov. Kay Ivey has declared June 19 as “Juneteenth Day” in the state of Alabama. Ivey signed a proclamation on June 10 to “recognize painful origins of this significant day and to promote healing and unity.”
Juneteenth is an annual celebration of the 13th Amendment’s abolishment of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, two-and-a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and took control of the state. Upon their arrival, troops made it their priority to ensure that all enslaved individuals were freed.