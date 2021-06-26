Juneteenth '21 in Zinn Park celebrates freedom from bondage

Rescheduled from last week, the Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon in Anniston was an event filled with music, speakers, rides, food, dancing and even a movie to entertain the hundreds who spilled across the shade and grass of Zinn Park.
DJ Chazz, aka Charles Barclay, opened the program with a history lesson of what Juneteenth means.
“Juneteenth is the abolishment of slavery that’s why we celebrate it. It’s a jubilee, that’s what Juneteenth is about,” Barclay said before he introduced T.A.D. of Jazz band, who entertained the crowd with an hour of jazz music.
Barclay, who helped organize the celebration, said the event was sponsored by the city of Anniston and the Juneteenth Heritage group to recognize the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves, and its final delivery to slaves who were living in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
A component of the observance also took note of the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders’ persistence in the face of mob violence in Anniston.
Depending on whom you asked, Juneteenth means different things to different people.
Gail Wilson, a lifelong Anniston resident, was enjoying the music and raised her arms in celebration as she listened to the music and said Juneteenth means everything to her.
“I love it, I love it, I’m here every year, It’s a federal holiday, it’s awesome, we were free, not just me but all of my ancestors, everything,” a jubilant Wilson said.
There were inflatables for the kids to play on and in, a carnival ride, and a kiddie train which chugged around the park. A multitude of vendors offered apparel, food, and perhaps most importantly, voter registration.
Ralph Bradford was enjoying the celebration but said that the Black race still has a ways to go to become liberated in other ways.
“We’re still not economically, politically or educationally free, so we have a right to be out here to celebrate what we call Juneteenth,” said Bradford.
“We’re still fighting a100 years-plus later and it’s a damn shame, we’re still running out here trying to get our rights,” said Bradford.
Glen Ray of Anniston said the Juneteenth celebration recognizes the freedom of the slaves — but not all the people in Alabama support it, as he singled out Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, for not voting to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Rogers was one of 14 House members to vote against the bill. In Ray’s view, that means Rogers is not representing all people in his district.
“If Mike Rogers voted against people that were in bondage and for their freedom and you’re voting against it, then you're not the Mike Rogers for all the people in your area, you’re just a Mike Rogers for certain people. Does he not understand that we have feelings too?” said Ray, who is an African American.
Henry McMath was enjoying the merriment of the day as he strolled through the park and said he was glad the holiday was finally recognized.
McMath said that it took two and a half years for the slaves in Texas to finally hear the news that they were free.
“After they found out that they were free they celebrated, they had a picnic and they were glad to do that,” said McMath.
State Rep. Barbara Boyd, who would later speak at the event, said she saw Opal Lee, a 94-year-old activist who pushed to make Juneteenth a national holiday in Montgomery.
“It was an inspiration to me as I sat there and watched and to me it means how I can unite with other groups, my sorority, and to continue the fight for injustice,” said Boyd.
Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith said she has been celebrating Juneteenth her entire life.
“I don’t think I understood what the importance of Juneteenth until recently, the fact that it’s now known as a federal holiday, a state holiday in the state of Alabama and a city holiday we have a lot to be grateful for,” said Smith, “It’s more than just a celebration it’s more than just a symbolic victory I think it’s a reminder that we have come very far since 1865.”
“This is a reminder of the livelihood we have to celebrate if we continue to move forward as people of color,” Smith said.
Georgia Calhoun, an organizer of the black festival in Anniston, was one of the speakers to address the crowd and was glad to be a part of the celebration.
“It means a day of celebration for freedom and a celebration of learning what has happened and how we can improve on the future, it means a coming together of people,” Calhoun said.