GADSDEN —
An Etowah County judge on Thursday heard what could be the final arguments in a lawsuit over the distribution of money to Anniston residents harmed by toxic chemicals from a former Monsanto plant.
Anniston residents George Bates and David Joyner took local lawyer Donald Stewart to court in 2010, arguing that Stewart hadn't provided a clear accounting of the $300 million awarded to them and thousands of other people harmed by toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made at Monsanto's plant near Alabama 202.
“We're not talking about an argument over Mrs. McGillicuddy’s chicken patch,” said Gene Rutledge, a lawyer for Bates and Joyner. “We're talking about $300 million.”
Bates and Joyner were among about 3,500 plaintiffs on one of the class action lawsuits against Monsanto, which operated one of the nation's biggest PCB plants in Anniston for much of the 20th century. Widely used in electrical equipment, PCBs were later banned due to their links to cancer and other ailments.
Anniston residents were awarded $300 million in a state court settlement against the company, roughly $300 million in federal court settlement and about $120 million in property damages, lawyers said Thursday in a hearing in Etowah County court.
Roughly $35 million from one of those settlements went to the Abernathy Trust, a fund set up to take care of the health needs of people affected by the PCB contamination. In a hearing before Etowah County Circuit Judge Cody Robinson, Rutledge argued that Stewart — the lawyer for the plaintiffs in the Monsanto case — hasn't explained to the plaintiffs where that $35 million was spent.
"All these people know about the trust is that they got a check," Rutledge said. He said the plaintiffs don't know how much other plaintiffs received, or how much was spent on other expenses.
Stewart’s attorneys have filed an accounting of those expenses with the court, but did so under seal. At the Thursday hearing, Stewart's lawyers said the information had to be filed under seal because it included private medical information about the plaintiffs.
"These checks cleared the bank, so people know exactly how much they've received," said Edward Johnson, a lawyer for Stewart.
The fate of the Abernathy Trust money was one of the last unresolved issues in the suit against Stewart, which in 2017 made it all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The high court rejected most of the plaintiff's claims in an 18-page ruling at the time, though a circuit judge ordered Stewart to provide an account of the money spent by the trust. The Thursday hearing allowed Robinson to hear Stewart's argument that the case should be dismissed.
Robinson heard the case in a small courtroom packed with about 70 Anniston residents. Court officials eventually opened the jury box to seat some members of the audience. Rutledge argued that the case should remain open because of the large sums of money involved in the settlement. Johnson argued that much of the case had already been decided in higher courts.
"Weren't these issues all litigated before this court and went all the way to the Supreme Court?" Robinson asked in one of his few questions to the lawyers.
The hearing adjourned without Robinson issuing a ruling. Many in the audience were dissatisfied.
"It's our money!" Willie Watson, an Anniston resident, shouted at Stewart as the crowd left the courtroom.
Watson said she'd received $21,000 in the Monsanto settlement though she said the settlements weren't enough to make up for the health issues and property damage suffered by Monsanto's neighbors.
"We did what we were supposed to," she said. "We gave them our Social Security numbers. We gave them blood samples. We want to get what we are owed."
Wray Pearce, an accountant for the Abernathy Trust, told a reporter after the hearing that $32.8 million of the $35 million in the trust was paid out directly to residents.
But PCB contamination remains an ongoing problem, and an open emotional wound, for many Anniston residents. Earlier this year, contractors found PCB on the site of Cooper Homes, a public housing project that was torn down last year to make way for newer, less dense housing.
It's unclear why the PCB was there. The Cooper site was part of a massive PCB cleanup that removed soil from contaminated yards and replaced it with clean soil — though contaminated soil under houses was generally left where it was.
Gary Patterson lived at Cooper in the late 1970s and early 1980s, long before the cleanup. Patterson was in the audience at the Thursday hearing. He told The Star he didn't get any compensation in the lawsuits against Monsanto.
"Some of us just got overlooked," he said.
Willie Ralph Patton lives on Front Street, and as a kid sometimes played in Snow Creek, a waterway where PCBs were dumped. He said he got a $500 check from the settlement years ago, but never cashed it. Fine print on the back, he said, assured him that if he did cash it, he'd surrender his chance for any further compensation.
"They came in around Christmas time," he said. "A lot of people decided to go spend it."
Stewart, in remarks after the hearing, said Rutledge was "stirring people up" with promises of further compensation that wasn't likely to come from the case.
"A lot of these people weren't even part of our case," he said, noting that there was more than one suit against the company.
Stewart said he made about $30 million in legal fees in the case, while $180 million was distributed directly to the 3,500 plaintiffs in the case.