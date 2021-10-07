You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU plans two-day health fair

  • Comments

Jacksonville State University’s College of Health Professionals & Wellness is sponsoring a health fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston. 

Screenings are for blood pressure and cholesterol. Information will be available on weight and body mass index, smoking and vaping cessation and exercise as medicine.

Tags