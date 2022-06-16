Joint meeting between Anniston’s council and school board promotes dialogue, funding

For the first time in years, the Anniston City Council met Tuesday with the Anniston board of education to foster better communications and to discuss school funding.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said it’s been years since the two entities formally convened together.
“Three years ago, maybe, it might have been longer than that, it would be beneficial for us to continue to do this,” Draper said.
The outcome of the latest session was that the two governing bodies agreed to meet on a quarterly basis and the City Council agreed to renew a fundraising resolution that had originally passed in June 2018 but has since expired.
The resolution specified that 20 percent of the sales tax paid by new businesses be directed into a special fund for Anniston public schools. New businesses were defined as those begun after the resolution passed; businesses pay a sales tax rate of 5 percent.
The resolution had a term of three years and it stated “thereafter it may be extended, modified or terminated.”
The council voted in 2018 that the funds would only be spent on “workforce development in career technology training purposes.”
On Wednesday Anniston school board president Robert Houston said the school system received $80,000 from the life of the three-year resolution that ended in June 2021.
Houston said it was a “positive thing” that the council had indicated that it plans to renew the resolution. He said he expects both state and federal funding to the school system to decrease as enrollment drops in city schools.
Houston said it’s good to have meetings between the City Council and school board but Tuesday’s night meeting also concluded with a clarification of protocol and standards of operation between the two entities.
“We don’t want board members running to everybody on the council,” Houston said.
Houston said that school board members need to communicate with the school superintendent, Dr. D. Ray Hill, who would then contact Anniston City Manager Steven Folks with their concerns or questions.
The same line of communications would work in reverse if a city official wants to communicate with the school board and the superintendent, Houston said.
The council and school board also discussed a 1-cent sales tax increase that was voted in by the council that took effect on April 1, 2012. The tax was earmarked for schools, the police and firefighters’ pension fund and economic development. The 2012 ordinance brought the total sales tax in Anniston to 10 percent.
The ambiguity of the way that ordinance was written was discussed.
Draper characterized the 2012 ordinance as just an increase in sales tax.
“There's nothing that specifically commits funds to any entity or source, I think that’s been a point of contention in the community,” the mayor said.
On Wednesday Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith characterized the 2012 ordinance and other similar ordinances as having no “teeth.”
“Which means that it doesn't specifically state that these funds are to go to the school,” Smith said.
Smith said the language of the two school funding ordinances is vague.
“If you don’t directly specify exactly where you were wanting things to go, years later down the road there are misconceptions and things that are just not true, and that’s in this case what it is,” Smith said.