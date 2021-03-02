Joe Medley: Anniston’s boys, girls earn positivity at 2009 levels

They’re all framed or in glass cases now, tokens from the last time Anniston’s boys and girls basketball teams dribbled past negativity about their school and onto the state’s grandest court together.
The year was 2009. Barack Obama was a month or so into his presidency. Schuessler Ware was on the back nine of a hall-of-fame career as Anniston’s boys coach, and Eddie Bullock’s girls had shattered their ceiling.
With then-Anniston City Schools Superintendent Joan Frazier acting as head cheerleader to anyone who listened, life in the Model City stopped and stood in support. Positivity was contagion of the day.
Hazy memories fade, and the mind drifts back to what greets the eyes today … the boys’ blue state-championship trophy and the girls’ red runner-up counterpart.
Poster-page Anniston Star tributes to both teams hang on walls either side of the trophy case in the gymnasium lobby, with cutouts of then-stars Milton Curry and TaCuoya Allen superimposed over their respective teams' season scores and rosters. Signatures from players and coaches surround the cutout player on each one.
The keepsakes dare current-day Anniston kids to dream, work and achieve.
Fast forward 12 years, and a new batch dreamed and worked like so many in the intervening years. These Anniston boys and girls also achieved, high-fiving all the way to Birmingham and the precipice of going their 2009 examples one better … a championship sweep.
Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, stands a month or so into his presidency. Ware stepped back from coaching in 2016 then stepped back in this season, at Faith Christian.
Eddie Bullock remains, hoping to win his second championship in his eighth Final Four.
The common thread for Anniston?
Positivity hardly rates as the day’s most prominent contagion, but it has returned to feed the starved as Anniston’s boys prepare to face Booker T. Washington and the girls ready for Rogers in Thursday morning’s Class 4A title games.
“It means a lot, not only to the program, but to the community,” Anniston graduate and current boys’ head coach Torry Brown said. “Athletics, at our high school, has been a driving force for a long time now, and it’s been a while since we’ve been here.
“To get back and have a chance to win it all means a lot.”
It’s a story with a flipped script.
Anniston’s girls come into their latest Birmingham stage that they’ll share with the boys as the established power. They’ll play in their third state final in as many years and try to defend their only state title.
“It’s the thrill of my life to come here,” Bullock said. “I look forward to the end of the season, but I dread it if I lose.
“I hadn’t won but one, but I’ve been here eight times. I thank God that I’ve been here eight times. God willing, I want to come for eight more.”
The boys, who won their second state championship of Ware’s tenure in 2009, got back to Birmingham for the first time in 10 years.
It’s not like Anniston’s boys powered down in Ware’s twilight years and Brown’s first five. They kept bumping into beasts in the Northeast Regional final and nearly beating them.
John Petty-led Mae Jemison beat the Bulldogs by a bucket in Ware’s last Anniston game, and two of Talladega’s greatest teams beat Anniston in 2019 and 2020 under hall-of-famer Chucky Miller. Like Mae Jemison, Talladega’s 2019 state championship team beat the Bulldogs by a bucket.
Twice in the decade between Birmingham trips for Anniston’s boys, the true state championship game played out in the Northeast Regional final. Anniston lost those two games by a combined four points.
Like Anniston’s girls in so many Final Four disappointments before last year’s championship, the boys have beaten on door to Birmingham glories for years.
The Bulldogs’ Birmingham double-up this season also combines scripts. It stands at the intersection of Sacred Heart and Anniston.
Oh, admit it. How many times during Sacred Heart’s run of six Final Fours in boys’ basketball and two regional appearances on the girls’ side did we wonder? What could’ve been, had the best of both teams been one? So many Sacred Heart players came from or near Anniston’s school district, after all.
Sacred Heart dropped varsity sports this past May, and former Cardinals helped Anniston’s boys and girls this season. Well-traveled Malcolm Carlisle had a Sacred Heart stop along his way to playing his senior year across town, and so did Taishun Hall. Alisia Person hit a big 3-pointer as the girls beat Jackson in Friday’s state semifinals.
Bullock has freshman Serena Hardy fitted to be the next greatest thing for Anniston’s girls, after senior and reigning 4A player of the year Allasha Dudley graduates. Hardy came back to the Anniston system after two years at Sacred Heart.
They all hope to bring blue trophies back to Anniston and inspire more framed memories on the walls of Anniston’s gym and lobby.
In the meantime, they can bask in a special achievement and earned sunshine. It might take a sports rarity to win Anniston positivity it deserves in areas often overlooked, but it’s a time for that shine to reach outside the city’s wards.