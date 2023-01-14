 Skip to main content
James Snow’s creativity expressed through lamp-making

James Snow

Gadsden resident James snow enjoys the hobby of lamp making. He always keeps an eye our unusual items he can use in his work.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Where others see junk, Gadsden resident James Snow sees a lamp. The 53-year-old native of Bingham, N.Y., has a hobby that fulfills his creative streak, and his lamps can be found at Calhoun Pickers in downtown Anniston.

Also, he has a Facebook page called S&R Relics. He chose the name because his parents’ names were Sharon and Roger. They taught him to repurpose and recycle items.

James snow

The Mario lamp gives James Snow a chuckle. He saw a similar one on Pinterest and made his own.
james snow

An electrician would enjoy a lamp made from an electric meter with a hardhat for a shade.

