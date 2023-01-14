James Snow’s creativity expressed through lamp-making

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Where others see junk, Gadsden resident James Snow sees a lamp. The 53-year-old native of Bingham, N.Y., has a hobby that fulfills his creative streak, and his lamps can be found at Calhoun Pickers in downtown Anniston.
Also, he has a Facebook page called S&R Relics. He chose the name because his parents’ names were Sharon and Roger. They taught him to repurpose and recycle items.
Snow started making lamps in 2013 after taking inspiration from lamps he’d seen on the social media site Pinterest. Then, one day not long afterward, he found a 1920s floor lamp and decided to bring it back to life.
“I love things that are handed down,” Snow said. “We live in a disposal society, and I love lighting. The idea of making lamps came to me in an epiphany.”
Snow’s lamps appeal to people in different industries. For instance, he made a lamp out of a fire extinguisher with a fire helmet for a shade. A plumber might like his “Mario” lamp, named after the handyman star of the Nintendo video game series. Snow found several kinds of pipes that he put together. A tiny replica of Mario dangles over a pipe.
Snow has made lamps out of a meat grinder, farm blade, garden hoe, percolator, hubcap, fuel injector, couplers, gears, and more.
“I love that he’s so creative,” said his wife, Marcie, who shopped in Calhoun Pickers. She found a pink and a blue vase with pierced holes in them – perfect for two lamps.
Snow, who works at a company in Gadsden that tests air bags, said the hobby is great for his eclectic tastes. He’s always been drawn to flea markets, yard sales, antique stores and junk rooms, and he finds just about anywhere he goes.
“I will build lamps out of family heirlooms, children’s toys, and other vintage items,” Snow said.
“And he’s even made lamps out of toasters,” Marcie chimed in. “Right now, he’s working on an electric meter lamp with a hardhat for a shade.”
Snow said he can be contacted through his Facebook site.