James Bennett: 4 earn promotions in talented newsroom

The Anniston Star won first place in the 2019 and second place in the 2020 Alabama Press Association contests for best local news coverage.
We wish we could win the top award every year. The measuring stick reflects a commitment to outstanding journalism, in our eyes.
To underscore our push to do even better, it’s my pleasure to announce the promotion of four Anniston Star staffers.
Lisa Davis, Mark Edwards, Danielle Stallworth and Jared Gravette have new titles, effective Monday.
Davis and Edwards have been promoted to senior editor. Stallworth and Gravette have been bumped up to assistant features editor and assistant sports editor.
Davis has been interim editor of the newspaper since August. She will be senior editor for news and features, coordinating coverage of a talented team of reporters. She will continue to write her popular weekly humor column, which won first place in the Alabama Press Association in 2020.
The Anniston resident has 36 years of experience as a newspaper and magazine editor. She joined The Star as features editor in 2009, and the features section has won top honors from the Alabama Press Association for the past five years in a row.
In 2011, the Society for Features Journalism named The Star’s features section as one of the top five in the country for smaller newspapers.
Davis said the best reward for her work, however, is when readers say her column makes them laugh.
Edwards will be senior editor for sports and online. He has been sports editor since 2013. He is a former Associated Press Sports Editors winner for column writing and Alabama Sportswriters Association winner of the Bill Shelton Award for contributions to state journalism.
He loves all sports, but he denies that he lives and dies with the fortunes of the New York Yankees. (RIP, former Yankee great pitcher Whitey Ford, who passed away Friday.)
Stallworth, a University of Montevallo graduate, has been with the newspaper since 2018. She has been copy editing and designing pages, including the front page of The Star and The Daily Home in Talladega once a week.
Gravette, a Jacksonville State University graduate, started as a part-time staffer and joined the sports department 10 years ago. During football season, Gravette writes feature stories and covers high school games. He designs the sports front page regularly, often three days a week.
I have asked Davis and Edwards as senior editors to envision the newspaper’s continued excellence in print while giving more urgency to content online.
Going forward, we plan to publish stories with a “happening now” feel online, as we did during Tuesday night’s Anniston runoff election. We went to all nine city polling places and reported the results when they were available, letting you know faster who won or who was winning.
I was at an Oxford football game Thursday night as the homecoming queen was announced. That’s an important community event. We could have published pictures instantly, instead of two hours later, if we had planned ahead.
You regularly should see different content in prominent positions at the annistonstar.com website. Our goal is to have new lead stories at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., when you’re using our website the most.
Davis has a good feel for hard and soft news. She knows how to mix them well into a nice blend for readers.
Edwards has deep sports knowledge, of course, but also knows the importance of breaking stories online. He likes working with video and photos and telling stories in alternative formats.
Together, they have said they’re committed to making your experience with us better online and in print.
We hope you’ll activate your digital subscription if you’re a subscriber so you’ll have 24/7 access to our website. Contact customer service at 256-235-9253 Monday-Friday.
If you click on our pages and receive a prompt asking you to pay for a subscription to read our content, please sign up. It’s only 99 cents.
Please try us for a month at the discounted rate. Watch as we improve. Then stay with us for the state’s best local news coverage.
James Bennett is executive editor of The Anniston Star. Contact him at jbennett@annistonstar.com.