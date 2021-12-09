Jack’s breaks ground in Golden Springs

Ground was broken Thursday morning for the construction of a new Jack’s restaurant in Golden Springs, and by early next summer it’s expected to open its doors to namesake biscuits, fried chicken and hand-scooped ice cream.
City officials and company representatives posed for photographs and tossed chunked blobs of red clay with golden shovels as a large excavator growled behind them, crushing trees.
The new Jack’s will be located on the east side of Veterans Parkway adjacent to Mapco, which is at the intersection of the parkway and Choccolocco Road.
Toby Bennington, director of development and economic development for the City of Anniston, said Jack’s has been eyeing that location for many years.
“I’ve been communicating with the group out of Birmingham with their capital finance group and others for about seven years because they’ve always had an interest in the site,” Bennington said.
Kim Hawkins, Jack’s regional director, and other company representatives were also at the groundbreaking. She said she and the company are “super excited” that Jack's will be setting up shop in Golden Springs.
“Jack’s has been looking at this property for quite some time and we’re happy that it's finally coming together,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the new business — a $3 million investment — will employ 50 employees and six managers. Upon the project’s completion, the restaurant’s sales volume is expected to be over $1.8 million a year with an annual estimated sales tax revenue of over $90,000, according to a press release from the city.
Hawkins said the new restaurant will feature a new “Southern charm” look once completed.
“We are known for our Southern breakfast, we have handmade biscuits everyday. So if you come early in the morning during breakfast time, you’ll be able to see our biscuit maker through the window of our new design. We have great Southern fried chicken and hamburgers made to order,” she said.
Hawkins said the Anniston Jack’s in Lenlock is going to be rebuilt and will also feature the new Southern charm decor.
The Lenock restaurant will be completed by early summer of 2022, Hawkins said.
“We’ve had a lot of requests from the folks in the community and we heard the requests and we wanted to come and be a part of the Golden Springs community,” Hawkins said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and three council members were all wearing smiles as the cameras clicked during the groundbreaking. When hot weather returns next year, that scent of freshly turned earth will be replaced by the aroma of warm biscuits.
“It’s fantastic, I’m so thankful that Jack’s is expanding in Anniston, Anniston really is open for business, they’re a lot of new businesses have opened and will continue to do so, and it’s just great for the city, expanding our sales tax base, I’m very excited,” the mayor added.