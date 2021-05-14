Investigating the bus burning

Most readers of The Anniston Star are familiar with the May 1961 attack on the Freedom Rides. It established Anniston as a key battleground in the long struggle for civil rights, exposed the city to national and international condemnation, and spurred local efforts to begin the process of desegregation. It was a turning point for the community.
Yet, very little has been written about the FBI investigation into the attack and the subsequent trial of the men responsible for burning the bus.
It’s a story almost as harrowing as the bus attack itself.
The bus burning
On Mother’s Day, May 14, 1961, a Greyhound bus carrying members of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) arrived in the city of Anniston. CORE had come to the South to test a recent Supreme Court decision (Boynton v. Virginia) barring segregated facilities along interstate routes. The Riders encountered little resistance as they made their way through Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia. But in Anniston, their luck ran out.
At the Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, Klansmen and other white supremacists surrounded the bus. They screamed obscenities at the passengers, smashed windows, and even slashed one of the tires with a switchblade knife. After several agonizing minutes, Anniston police officers arrived on the scene and cleared a path for the bus to leave.
As the Greyhound pulled out of the station and headed west toward Birmingham, dozens of Klansmen ran to their cars and trucks to give chase. Six miles outside of Anniston, a flat tire forced the bus to pull over to the shoulder of Highway 202, near the Forsyth and Sons Grocery store. Again, an angry, howling mob surrounded the bus. When the terrified passengers refused to vacate the vehicle, someone tossed an incendiary device through a back window. Within minutes, flames had consumed the bus.
The next day, photographs of the burning bus appeared in The Anniston Star and newspapers around the globe. Suddenly, the Model City had become ground zero in the civil rights movement.
The investigation
Within hours of the attack, FBI agents were out in force in the community, knocking on doors and gathering evidence. They interviewed dozens of residents, and encountered considerable resistance among the white population of Anniston.
One of the first people that the FBI called upon was Klansman William “Bill” Chappell who had served as a veritable ringleader for the mob at the Greyhound station and in front of Forsyth’s Grocery. Chappell, who owned an upholstery shop in town, had paraded around the bus with a club in his hand, daring the Riders to step outside, calling them all “dirty communists.” He became so incensed, one witness said, that he started to weep.
Quizzed by the agents about his role in the attack, Chappell was rude and evasive.
After several rounds of questions failed to dislodge one piece of useful information, the agents decided to break off the interrogation and try elsewhere. When they stood to leave, Chappell blurted out that he wanted “to show them something.” The two men followed the Klansman to the rear of his house, where he had left a box containing two white kittens and a black one. Chappell said he was “going to kill the colored kitten and hang the two white ones out and let them air [to] punish them for integration,” then he roared with laughter.
Days later, while interviewing another witness, the agents discovered that Chappell had written a poem about the Freedom Ride assault and, with the help of some fellow Klansmen, distributed it throughout the community. An excerpt:
Our eyes are wide open, and our ears are too.
If they know what is good, they will pass on through.
Let them go back to Russia, where the whole thing began,
The Communist bastards are making sport of us men.
The insolent bastards are dumb, we all know.
The city of Anniston must have Jim Crow.
I am sorry this happened on our Sabbath Day.
May God forgive us, this is all I can say.
Chappell hardly stood alone in his defiance. Joe and Kenneth Adams, the owners of Adams Oil Company and the suspected masterminds of the bus attack, avoided the FBI for days. The brothers had been waging a war against the civil rights movement for years. In April 1956, for instance, Kenneth attacked singer Nat “King” Cole on stage at the Birmingham Municipal Auditorium, insisting that Cole and other African American artists were corrupting white teenagers with their “jungle music” and making them more susceptible to black political and social gains.
When agents caught up to Joe Adams in the wake of the bus burning, the service station owner demanded, “Do you have a warrant for my arrest?” When they replied no, Adams said he had nothing to say and that “they were wasting their time.” Kenneth managed to elude the agents for more than two weeks. Even after his arrest, he “refused to allow the FBI to humiliate [him] with fingerprinting and photographing.”
Roger Couch, arguably the most belligerent participant during the bus attacks, consented to an initial interview with agents and then tried to downplay his involvement. At the Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, Couch had taken a seat on the pavement in front of the bus, preventing it from leaving. Agents Clay Slate and Joe Landers asked Couch about this, but he denied it. When they presented the eighteen-year-old with a photograph that clearly showed him sitting in front of the bus, Couch told them he suffered from epilepsy and had only sat down because he felt dizzy and feared an oncoming seizure. Couch had a long criminal record, and he had spent a better part of his teenage years in and out of reformatory school and prison. His excuses failed to move the two veteran FBI agents.
Even people who had nothing to do with the attacks appeared defiant and uncooperative. A former employee of Adams’ Oil Company, Harry Norton, told investigators he was a “rebel at heart” and said that if he had been at the bus station on Mother’s Day he would not have hesitated to beat “hell out of” the Riders.
Another resident, speaking anonymously, told the agents that he “wished everyone on the bus had been burned to death” and that the “CORE group was asking and looking for trouble.”
Filling out one of his daily progress reports, one of the FBI men concluded: “It has been most difficult to get people to talk.” Either they were “in sympathy with what transpired,” he surmised, or they were “afraid of the Klan as well as Kenneth and Joe Adams.”
The latter seemed closer to the truth. Nearly every person the FBI interviewed admitted to knowing Kenneth Adams, but few were willing to speak out against him. Taxi driver Dalford Roberts, who had initially cursed the Riders but later administered oxygen to some of them after the attack, told agents: “I know I am in the middle, but I’m afraid to talk for fear of the life of my wife and child.”
He was not alone. Several others said they would not divulge any information for fear of what Adams and his followers might do to them. The ones who did cooperate received weeks of threats and harassment. Anniston Star photographer Joe Postiglione, whose images of the burning Greyhound appeared in newspapers around the world, received a number of death threats by phone and in the mail. One letter warned, “You are so boastful of your wonderful haul during the Freedom Ride. Be sure little yellow coward you make enough to last you the remainder of your life. Your work in this part of the world is over.”
According to many of the residents the FBI interviewed, such tactics had become standard procedure during the civil right era. Anyone who questioned the motives of men like Kenneth Adams or who appeared “soft” on integration could expect a threatening phone call or anonymous letter in the mailbox. Conformity was paramount in the fight to uphold segregation.
The trial
Remarkably, considering the level of fear and anger in the community, the FBI had gathered enough evidence by the end of May 1961 to begin making arrests. Four assailants—Roger Couch, Frank D. Johnson, Jerry Eason, and Dalford Roberts—were apprehended by agents and charged with the destruction of a motor vehicle engaged in interstate commerce, a federal crime punishable by up to twenty years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
With each new arrest, additional details emerged about the bus burning. For example, during the attack, Eason and two other men held the bus door shut, preventing anyone from exiting the burning vehicle. Ell Cowling, a plainclothes detective who had been surreptitiously placed aboard the bus by Alabama Gov. John Patterson to observe and protect the Riders, brandished his revolver and ordered the men to back away so the passengers could escape the flames. His actions probably saved many lives during the Mother’s Day attack.
In subsequent weeks, the FBI arrested six other men, Kenneth Adams, William Chappell, Frank Tolbert, Cecil “Goober” Lewallyn, Jerry Z. Willingham, and Jerome Couch, who, contrary to published reports, was not Roger’s brother. On the day of the attack, after the bus escaped the Greyhound station and headed west, Willingham and Jerome Couch had pursued it along Highway 202. At one point, they even maneuvered their vehicles in front of the bus and slowed to a crawl to keep it from gaining any speed. Eventually, the bus had to pull over in front of Forsyth’s Grocery, so the driver could tend to the flat tire.
On September 1, the defendants, excluding Roberts (who became a witness for the prosecution), were indicted by a federal grand jury in Birmingham.
After his release on bond, Kenneth Adams threatened to sue the FBI for “false imprisonment and for violation of [his] constitutional rights.” Adams told reporters that the arrests were “part of a plot by the integrationist FBI to frame nine law-abiding white men including myself…Because I refused to allow the FBI to humiliate me with fingerprinting and photographing, the FBI illegally kept me under false imprisonment…in violation of my constitutional rights and Rule 46 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.”
Adams said he had only consented to fingerprinting after his attorney, J.B. Stoner, advised him to do so. At his upcoming trial, Adams said that he would “positively prove that the Freedom Riders set the bus on fire from the inside,” and that Attorney General Robert Kennedy and FBI director J. Edgar Hoover “have been engaged in a conspiracy to cause trouble in the South.” He added, “The grand jury should have indicted them.”
On the night of September 5, Robert Kennedy, J. Edgar Hoover, CORE director James Farmer, and the two FBI agents who had investigated the bus burning, Slate and Landers, were hanged in effigy in front of a welder’s shop in West Anniston. Two hundred residents gathered to witness the event. Kenneth Adams’ attorney, J.B. Stoner, stood atop a flatbed truck and harangued the crowd through a crackling PA system, calling the recent indictments of Adams and the others a “Communist conspiracy.” He urged the spectators to join his organization, the National States Rights Party, and help expedite the “creation of a wholesome White Folk-Community.” Stoner, of course, had been involved in the segregationist cause since the 1940s and had been a suspect in numerous bombings around the South.
With Stoner and Anniston attorney Hugh D. Merrill heading the defense, the Freedom Ride trial got underway on November 1, 1961, in Birmingham. The proceedings were slated to begin the previous day, October 31, but Judge H. Hobart Grooms told the jurors he had been “reliably informed of jury tampering efforts” and wanted to take another day to investigate the allegations.
When the trial did eventually get underway, the prosecution appeared, by most accounts, to have an open-and-shut case. They had fifty witnesses ready to testify and plenty of photographic evidence. But when U.S. Attorney Macon Weaver began questioning some of the locals, his case unraveled. According to one reporter, “many of the government’s witnesses demonstrated a reluctance to testify, and several had to ‘refresh their memory’ by studying transcripts of their previous statements before continuing. Others who [had] lived in the area for years told the court they failed to recognize anyone at the scene.”
For instance, highway patrol officer M.A. Nunnally, one of the first officers to arrive at the scene of the burning Greyhound, told the court: “I didn’t know anybody taking part. I didn’t take any names and I didn’t make any arrests.” Other witnesses shared his amnesia, telling the court that they could not recall seeing any of the eight defendants at the site of the attack. (The ninth man, Cecil Lewallyn, who was accused of tossing the incendiary device through the back window of the bus, had suffered a debilitating injury in a car accident back in August and was unable to attend the trial.) Perhaps emboldened by these developments, defense counsel Merrill rested his case without calling a single witness to the stand.
On the morning of November 3, Judge Grooms opened the proceedings with two startling announcements. Kenneth Adams, described as a “leader in [the] alleged plot to attack the bus,” was released from custody when Grooms ruled there was not enough evidence to convict him.
A few minutes later, in “a surprise development,” the judge excused a member of the jury, Earl Franklin Hamrick of Arab. According to Hamrick, four men wearing masks had visited his motel room late Halloween night and warned him not to vote for conviction. “I was advised to conduct myself with leniency,” he told Grooms. As it turned out, Hamrick was the third jury member contacted during the course of the trial, and a fourth admitted that his wife had been approached. With such evidence of tampering, Judge Grooms could have declared a mistrial then, but he allowed the jury to begin deliberating the fates of the seven remaining defendants.
On the afternoon of November 3, the foreperson announced that he and his fellow jurors were “hopelessly deadlocked.” Grooms had no choice but to declare a mistrial and set the accused free.
A new trial was set for February 1962, but the defendants chose to enter a plea of “no contest” rather than endure another week of uncertainty in a Birmingham courtroom. On January 16, Judge Grooms sentenced Roger Couch to a year and a day in the state penitentiary. Five others—Chappell, Johnson, Willingham, Eason, and Jerome Couch—were placed on one-year probation. Charges were dismissed against Frank Tolbert and Kenneth Adams for lack of evidence. Charges against Lewallyn were dismissed due to the extent of the injuries he suffered in the automobile accident.
Legally speaking, the sentencing of these defendants ended Anniston’s involvement in the Freedom Ride attack.
But politically and socially, the impact of the bus burning was only beginning to be felt in the city.
Gary S. Sprayberry is a Professor of History and the Chair of the Department of History & Geography at Columbus State University in Georgia.