If anyone in Anniston is up to the task of managing the city, Steven Folks could be the one.
Folks, 63, has worked for Anniston more than two decades. He’s the director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, and he was in charge of Carver Community Center before that. In a past life, before retiring from the U.S. Army, he was a military policeman for 21 years and a drill sergeant at Fort McClellan.
Thursday morning in a City Hall conference room, Folks said his background suits him for the role of interim city manager, a position to which he was appointed Tuesday in the wake of Jay Johnson’s resignation from the position.
“I’m not easily distracted. I don’t let noise or things distract me,” Folks said.
Noise has been a frequent factor in City Council meetings over the 16 months of Johnson’s tenure.
Councilman David Reddick expressed his displeasure over Johnson’s race during the former Shelbyville and Franklin, Tenn., city manager’s public job interview. Councilman Ben Little tried to have him fired in January, ostensibly for not responding to Little’s requests for city maintenance work. However, an Anniston Star investigation in February showed that Little had more completed work requests than any other council member during the previous year.
Johnson’s public persona was friendly and professional, but quiet, and often overcome by the meandering hostility of City Council meetings.
Folks is also friendly, but he’s a former soldier. He puts stock in humble leaders, he said. He spent years as a drill instructor, he explained, putting on a face of absolute authority like others might pull on a jacket. He knows what he’s getting into, and his strategy is simple.
“Be respectful and demand respect,” he said. “I understand who places policy, and I understand who enforces policy. And I understand that I work for the citizens of Anniston to give them the best quality of life.”
Folks said it was an easy decision to say yes when Mayor Jack Draper asked him to take the job, based both on faith in his fellow department heads (“Expertise is surrounding me and that’s what I have to depend on”) and his faith in God.
“I always put God first, put my family second and then everything else,” he said.
Anniston residents who don’t know Folks by name probably know his work. Kids playing at Zinn Park on hot days will appreciate the splash pad that was installed in 2014. Folks was instrumental in the conversion of Miller Gym, a former Army facility, into the Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center in 2012. The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association decided in 2013 that the center was the best in the state, and declared the Anniston Parks Department to be the state’s best, too. He also founded the long-running Stop the Violence program.
Folks said his assistant director, Frazier Burroughs, will take over most of the Parks Department’s operations, though Folks won’t detach from the department completely. Budget-planning season is approaching, he said.
Folks said his military experience will also be of benefit during the temporary relocation of City Hall from its current address on Gurnee Avenue to the offices of Consolidated Publishing, where, in another wing of the building, The Anniston Star is headquartered. The current City Hall location will be torn down to make way for a federal courthouse.
“This is nothing new to me. I moved people from Fort Hood to Germany and back,” Folks said. “I closed down companies in Korea in the ’70s.”
He also said he’d rather not be known as Anniston’s “first black city manager” if he can help it, noting that he is in the position because of his qualifications.
“It’s not about doing what’s black, doing what’s white,” he said, “it’s doing what’s right.”